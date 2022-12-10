Washington Wizards lost their last Nba game against Indiana Pacers and sits eleventh place in the Eastern Conference standings whereas Los Angeles Clippers also lost against Miami Heats and sits ninth place in the Western Conference standings. Both teams will be looking to bounce back from their recent loss.
Cash out with this betting tips for Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.
Los Angeles Clippers to win @ 1.52 odds on Bet9ja
Los Angeles' recent performances have not been as convincing as they were at the start of the season: the squad managed just one victory in its last five games before being defeated by Charlotte. We still expect them to win this encounter and based on stats they have won four of their last five meetings with the Washington Wizards.
Over 214.5 points @ 1.44 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 379D5DCR
