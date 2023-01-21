ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Two teams in form go head-to-head on Sunday, with Manchester United looking to close the gap on Arsenal at the top of the table. We have brought you the best betting tips from this top clash in the English Premier League.

Arsenal vs. Manchester United betting tips and odds
Arsenal lock horns with Manchester United, with the Gunners&rsquo; only defeat this season coming against the Red Devils at Old Trafford earlier this season.&nbsp;

However, the Gunners have been unbeaten in their last 12 league games since that loss and are looking to extend the run on Sunday.

Manchester United have looked revitalized under Erik ten Hag this season, going undefeated in their last six league games. The Red Devils are eight points behind Arsenal, and they will look to cut this lead as they visit the Emirates tomorrow.

Here are some betting tips from this top-level Premier League fixture.

This classic English Premier League has rarely been historically goal-shy. Both teams have let it fly in recent meetings, with the last three meetings ending with both teams finding the net. We think this outcome will repeat itself on Sunday, as the Gunners have only kept two clean sheets in eight home games this season and have found the net in seven of those games.

Rashford completed an incredible turnaround for Manchester United in the Manchester Derby last weekend
Manchester United, on the other hand, has scored in all nine of its away games in the league this season, keeping just two clean sheets in the process.

Sticking with the goals, we are also backing the Gunners to score two goals or more in this fixture. This is because they have done so in seven of their eight home games in the league so far and have done so in two of their last three meetings with the Red Devils at the Emirates.

Odegaard celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against Spurs in the North London derby last weekend
The last three meetings between Arsenal and Manchester United have produced over 2.5 goals, and both teams are in good goal-scoring form this season. Four of the last five games involving Manchester United have produced three goals or more, and we expect this trend to continue on Sunday.

