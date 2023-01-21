BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Arsenal vs. Manchester United

However, the Gunners have been unbeaten in their last 12 league games since that loss and are looking to extend the run on Sunday.

Manchester United have looked revitalized under Erik ten Hag this season, going undefeated in their last six league games. The Red Devils are eight points behind Arsenal, and they will look to cut this lead as they visit the Emirates tomorrow.

Here are some betting tips from this top-level Premier League fixture.

*The odds were correct at time of posting

Both teams to score @ 1.60 odds on Bet9ja

This classic English Premier League has rarely been historically goal-shy. Both teams have let it fly in recent meetings, with the last three meetings ending with both teams finding the net. We think this outcome will repeat itself on Sunday, as the Gunners have only kept two clean sheets in eight home games this season and have found the net in seven of those games.

Manchester United, on the other hand, has scored in all nine of its away games in the league this season, keeping just two clean sheets in the process.

Arsenal to score over 1.5 goals @ 1.76 odds on Bet9ja

Sticking with the goals, we are also backing the Gunners to score two goals or more in this fixture. This is because they have done so in seven of their eight home games in the league so far and have done so in two of their last three meetings with the Red Devils at the Emirates.

Over 2.5 goals @ 1.72 odds on SportyBet