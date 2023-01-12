BETTING TIPS: Bet on this 5 odds accumulators for Serie A games

We have made available an accumulator of 5-odds from the Serie A and hope for a green weekend.

Our tickets include Napoli, Milan, Inter Milan and Atalanta respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Serie A

AFP

Napoli vs Juventus: Napoli to win @ 2.00 odds

Lecce vs Milan: Milan to win @ 1.64 odds

Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona: Inter Milan to win @ 1.30 odds

Atalanta vs Salernitana: Atalanta to win @ 1.40 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.97 odds

Booking code: 3CJZF7D

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Napoli vs Juventus

Friday, January 13, 8:45pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Napoli to win

Odds: 2.00 on Bet9ja

In their last five encounters with Juventus, Napoli has triumphed three times and twice in a row. Napoli has been in excellent form this year, just losing once in Serie A while keeping the top rank. Additionally, the league leaders have gone on to win five straight home games across all competitions. Although both sides have been performing well lately, we anticipate a highly tense game and predict Napoli to prevail.

AFP

Lecce vs Milan

Saturday, January 14, 6:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Milan to win

Odds: 1.64 on Bet9ja

Milan won their previous encounter against Lecce and will be hoping for another win when they meet again this weekend. Both teams are trying to regain their form with Lecce winning two of their last five games at home while Milan have won three of their last five away games in all competitions. We expect a tight game but Milan will get the win after 90 minutes.

AFP

Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona

Saturday, January 14, 8:45pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Inter Milan to win

Odds: 1.30 on Bet9ja

This game should come easy for Inter Milan, having won all five of their previous meetings against Hellas Verona. Inter Milan’s home form has been tremendous, winning five of their last home games whereas Hellas Verona have struggled away from home and have nor recorded any away win in their last four games in all competitions.

Atalanta vs Salernitana

Sunday, January 15, 6:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Atalanta to win

Odds: 1.40 on Bet9ja