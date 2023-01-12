Football fans are anticipating another week of Serie A games, which is causing a lot of excitement as the weekend approaches. Last week, the Serie A went on break while Italian clubs competed in the Coppa Italia tournament. Several Italian clubs were eliminated from the Coppa Italia last week, which resulted in numerous upsets. This weekend, they'll try to put that disappointment behind them.
BETTING TIPS: Bet on this 5 odds accumulators for Serie A games
This weekend's Serie A games continue this weekend, and there are some intriguing wagering opportunities and interesting predictions to be on the lookout for.
We have made available an accumulator of 5-odds from the Serie A and hope for a green weekend.
Our tickets include Napoli, Milan, Inter Milan and Atalanta respectively.
Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja
Bet9ja odds for the Serie A
Napoli vs Juventus: Napoli to win @ 2.00 odds
Lecce vs Milan: Milan to win @ 1.64 odds
Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona: Inter Milan to win @ 1.30 odds
Atalanta vs Salernitana: Atalanta to win @ 1.40 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.97 odds
Booking code: 3CJZF7D
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Napoli vs Juventus
Friday, January 13, 8:45pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Napoli to win
Odds: 2.00 on Bet9ja
In their last five encounters with Juventus, Napoli has triumphed three times and twice in a row. Napoli has been in excellent form this year, just losing once in Serie A while keeping the top rank. Additionally, the league leaders have gone on to win five straight home games across all competitions. Although both sides have been performing well lately, we anticipate a highly tense game and predict Napoli to prevail.
Lecce vs Milan
Saturday, January 14, 6:00pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Milan to win
Odds: 1.64 on Bet9ja
Milan won their previous encounter against Lecce and will be hoping for another win when they meet again this weekend. Both teams are trying to regain their form with Lecce winning two of their last five games at home while Milan have won three of their last five away games in all competitions. We expect a tight game but Milan will get the win after 90 minutes.
Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona
Saturday, January 14, 8:45pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Inter Milan to win
Odds: 1.30 on Bet9ja
This game should come easy for Inter Milan, having won all five of their previous meetings against Hellas Verona. Inter Milan’s home form has been tremendous, winning five of their last home games whereas Hellas Verona have struggled away from home and have nor recorded any away win in their last four games in all competitions.
Atalanta vs Salernitana
Sunday, January 15, 6:00pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Atalanta to win
Odds: 1.40 on Bet9ja
Atalanta have struggled in recent games this season but they are still the favorites to win this fixture. Atalanta’s home form has been on a low recently having lost three games at home in a row and winning just two home games in their last five. However, their opponent Salernitana have been very poor away from home and have only recorded just one win in their last five games in all competitions.
