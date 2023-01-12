ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING TIPS: Bet on this 5 odds accumulators for Serie A games

This weekend's Serie A games continue this weekend, and there are some intriguing wagering opportunities and interesting predictions to be on the lookout for.

Bet9ja accumulators for Serie A games
Football fans are anticipating another week of Serie A games, which is causing a lot of excitement as the weekend approaches. Last week, the Serie A went on break while Italian clubs competed in the Coppa Italia tournament. Several Italian clubs were eliminated from the Coppa Italia last week, which resulted in numerous upsets. This weekend, they'll try to put that disappointment behind them.

We have made available an accumulator of 5-odds from the Serie A and hope for a green weekend.

Our tickets include Napoli, Milan, Inter Milan and Atalanta respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Serie A
Napoli vs Juventus: Napoli to win @ 2.00 odds

Lecce vs Milan: Milan to win @ 1.64 odds

Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona: Inter Milan to win @ 1.30 odds

Atalanta vs Salernitana: Atalanta to win @ 1.40 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.97 odds

Booking code: 3CJZF7D

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Friday, January 13, 8:45pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Napoli to win

Odds: 2.00 on Bet9ja

In their last five encounters with Juventus, Napoli has triumphed three times and twice in a row. Napoli has been in excellent form this year, just losing once in Serie A while keeping the top rank. Additionally, the league leaders have gone on to win five straight home games across all competitions. Although both sides have been performing well lately, we anticipate a highly tense game and predict Napoli to prevail.

Victor Osihmen in action for Napoli
Saturday, January 14, 6:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Milan to win

Odds: 1.64 on Bet9ja

Milan won their previous encounter against Lecce and will be hoping for another win when they meet again this weekend. Both teams are trying to regain their form with Lecce winning two of their last five games at home while Milan have won three of their last five away games in all competitions. We expect a tight game but Milan will get the win after 90 minutes.

Olivier Giroud in action for Milan
Saturday, January 14, 8:45pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Inter Milan to win

Odds: 1.30 on Bet9ja

This game should come easy for Inter Milan, having won all five of their previous meetings against Hellas Verona. Inter Milan’s home form has been tremendous, winning five of their last home games whereas Hellas Verona have struggled away from home and have nor recorded any away win in their last four games in all competitions.

Sunday, January 15, 6:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Atalanta to win

Odds: 1.40 on Bet9ja

Atalanta have struggled in recent games this season but they are still the favorites to win this fixture. Atalanta’s home form has been on a low recently having lost three games at home in a row and winning just two home games in their last five. However, their opponent Salernitana have been very poor away from home and have only recorded just one win in their last five games in all competitions.

