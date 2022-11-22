Qatar 2022: Betting tips & odds on Mexico vs Poland

We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the Mexico vs Poland game.

*These odds were culled from SportyBet (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Second-half highest scoring half @ 2.25 odds

Booking Code: 1EBDB119

Mexico have had this outcome- more goals in the second half of games they have played than in the first, in five of their last five games.

AFP

Poland have also seen this outcome in five of their last seven, we expect a cagey game in the first half with both teams feeling each other out before the games comes out to its full glory in the second half.

At 2.25 odds you should be jumping on this

Over 1.5 goals @ 1.48 odds

Booking Code: BEE288A

Mexico have been involved in games with this outcome in three of their last three games, and Poland has seen it happen in four of their last six games.

We have had an over 1.5 in all the games in the world cup so far(at the time of publishing*). This game would not be different.

Poland under 1.5 goals @ 1.42 odds

Booking Code: 115BA1A

Poland have failed to score up to two goals in all of their last four games, and have only managed to double their tally in a match in one of their last seven games.

AFP

They face a Mexico team better than them, this is not the type of game to break a streak.