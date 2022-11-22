Qatar 2022: Betting tips & odds on Mexico vs Poland

Faruq Ibrahim
We have picked out the best betting tips on the Group C fixture between Mexico and Poland.

Betting tips on Mexico vs Poland
There are so many avenues to make money from the bookmakers in the World Cup, with so many betting options to pick from even in individual matches.

We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the Mexico vs Poland game.

Mexico have had this outcome- more goals in the second half of games they have played than in the first, in five of their last five games.

Napoli's Hirving Lozano in action for Mexico
Poland have also seen this outcome in five of their last seven, we expect a cagey game in the first half with both teams feeling each other out before the games comes out to its full glory in the second half.

At 2.25 odds you should be jumping on this

Mexico have been involved in games with this outcome in three of their last three games, and Poland has seen it happen in four of their last six games.

We have had an over 1.5 in all the games in the world cup so far(at the time of publishing*). This game would not be different.

Poland have failed to score up to two goals in all of their last four games, and have only managed to double their tally in a match in one of their last seven games.

Lewandowski in action for Poland
They face a Mexico team better than them, this is not the type of game to break a streak.

You can bank on it.

