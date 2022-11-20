Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on France v Australia

Stephen Oladehinde
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

France and Australia is a game to look out for and will also be an interesting game to watch. With France having to lose some of their key players before the kick off of the tournament we still expect some positives from both teams.

France v Australia betting tips and odds
France v Australia betting tips and odds

The Group D game between France and Australia has some exciting options to pick from and we have analyzed these options for you.

Recommended articles

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Betting code: 33XXWGX

France has been high scoring in previous international tournaments. The same goes for Australia who are no newcomers to the world cup. Both teams have met twice in an international match and have scored three goals and above in both matches.

We have tipped them to score over 2.5 goals in this game .

Kylian Mbappe for France
Kylian Mbappe for France Pulse Nigeria

Betting code: 33XXVL9

With the quality the French National Team possess, they have the firepower to score at least three goals in this match. Although they will be missing some of their key players like Karim Benzema, Christopher Nkuku, Paul Pogba, N'golo Kante and others through injury but still will not stop the attack they have at the moment..

We have tipped them to score at least goals in this game.

Betting code: 33XXTKP

France are the defending champions of this competition and their first game against Australia should be an easy win for them. Their team is solid enough even without some key players in the team. The French team have performed below par in the UEFA Nations League but their world cup qualification rounds were solid. They will want to retain their title as defending champions but they need to start with a win against the Australian side.

We have tipped them to win this match outrightly.

Topics:
Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.

More from category

  • Betting tips on USA vs Wales

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on USA vs Wales

  • France v Australia betting tips and odds

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on France v Australia

  • Senegal v Netherlands betting tips and odds

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Senegal v Netherlands

Recommended articles

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on USA vs Wales

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on USA vs Wales

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on France v Australia

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on France v Australia

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Senegal v Netherlands

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Senegal v Netherlands

Djoko-Six! Novak Djokovic wins record-equalling Nitto ATP Finals sixth title, defeating Casper Ruud in Turin

Djoko-Six! Novak Djokovic wins record-equalling Nitto ATP Finals sixth title, defeating Casper Ruud in Turin

Alternative match report: How Qatar was catastrophically beaten by energetic Ecuador

Alternative match report: How Qatar was catastrophically beaten by energetic Ecuador

Qatar 2022: Betting tips & odds for England vs Iran

Qatar 2022: Betting tips & odds for England vs Iran

Qatar 2022: The Pulse of the Day was a battle between Qatar's goalkeeper & 2-goal hero Enner Valencia

Qatar 2022: The Pulse of the Day was a battle between Qatar's goalkeeper & 2-goal hero Enner Valencia

Day 1 roundup: Ecuador top Group A after win over Qatar

Day 1 roundup: Ecuador top Group A after win over Qatar

Reactions to offside goal as Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0 in opening World Cup match

Reactions to offside goal as Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0 in opening World Cup match

Trending

World Cup winner odds

Qatar 2022: Odds on possible World Cup winner

Odds and prediction on African teams to win the World Cup

Qatar 2022: Odds and prediction on African teams to win the World Cup

Qatar 2022 popular bets

Qatar 2022 popular bets on favorites to win

Betting tips on Qatar vs Ecuador

Qatar 2022: Betting tips on Qatar vs Ecuador