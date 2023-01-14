BETTING TIPS: 3 sure Bet9ja picks for Real Madrid vs Barcelona Super Cup Final

The match between Real Madrid and Barcelona has been analyzed for you.

Over 2.5 goals @ 1.68 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3CRPRBD

The El Clásico has always been full of goals in recent years and we expect the same in this encounter. Both teams have scored over 2.5 goals in their last five meetings against each other both home and away. Real Madrid have also played over 2.5 goals in seven of their last ten games while Barcelona has played over 2.5 goals in six of their last ten games in all competitions. We expect goals in the encounter as both teams are known for scoring goals.

Both team score @ 1.55 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3CRQTZD

Like we said, both teams are goal scoring merchants and they don't shy away from scoring goals in each game. Both teams have scored against each other in four of their last five meetings. Real Madrid have scored and conceded in seven of their last ten meetings whereas Barcelona have scored and conceded in four of their last six games in all competitions. The rate at which both teams score against themselves in these recent games we expect goals from both teams as they face each other this weekend.

Real Madrid to win or draw @ 1.52 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3CRRYJJ