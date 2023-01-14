ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING TIPS: 3 sure Bet9ja picks for Real Madrid vs Barcelona Super Cup Final

There are enticing odds available on bet9ja for the third round game involving Real Madrid and Barcelona and we have analyzed the best tips for this game.

Bet9ja picks for Real Madrid vs Barcelona
The El Clásico has always been a tense game, with players and fans always in high spirit. Real Madrid and Barcelona will lockhorns in the final of the Super Cup with the stage set for who will be crowned the champion of the Super Cup. We take a look at possible outcomes for this encounter and give the right analysis.

The match between Real Madrid and Barcelona has been analyzed for you.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 3CRPRBD

The El Clásico has always been full of goals in recent years and we expect the same in this encounter. Both teams have scored over 2.5 goals in their last five meetings against each other both home and away. Real Madrid have also played over 2.5 goals in seven of their last ten games while Barcelona has played over 2.5 goals in six of their last ten games in all competitions. We expect goals in the encounter as both teams are known for scoring goals.

Sergino Dest of Barcelona in action
Betting code: 3CRQTZD

Like we said, both teams are goal scoring merchants and they don't shy away from scoring goals in each game. Both teams have scored against each other in four of their last five meetings. Real Madrid have scored and conceded in seven of their last ten meetings whereas Barcelona have scored and conceded in four of their last six games in all competitions. The rate at which both teams score against themselves in these recent games we expect goals from both teams as they face each other this weekend.

Betting code: 3CRRYJJ

Both teams are on a good form since the start of the season and this will be one of the toughest finals this season. Real Madrid have dominated the last five El Clásico games, winning four of their last five meetings against Barcelona. They have also won four of their last five games in all competitions. Barcelona on the other hand have also won six of their last seven games in all competitions. We expect a very tight game which is why we have predicted a win or draw for Real Madrid.

