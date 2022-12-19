The most surprising moment of the day was a Nigerian artist Naira Marley winning massively from betting on the game between Argentina and France. This came as a surprise to many as they hardly see celebrities or music artists play bets or post betting tickets on social media.
BETTING: Popular Nigerian artist wins massively from betting on the World Cup final
The 2022 FIFA World Cup came to an end in a remarkable way with both teams going neck to neck against each other but it was Argentina who came out as the superior team beating France in a penalty shoot out to lift the trophy.
Naira Marley the popular Nigeria Hip hop singer played two different tickets with different options and won a total of £3,888.41 on a foreign bookie. He played a bet builder with the options of Argentina to lift the cup, Lionel Messi any-time goal scorer, over 2.5 goals and Kylian Mbappe any-time goal scorer and stacked it with £100 this won him £1775.97.
He also placed a bet on Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe to score in extra time and staked it with £50 and he won a sum of £1637.44. He then went ahead to split the ticket that had Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe to score in extra time into two and staked each with £50 and he won £225 and £250 each.
The game between Argentina and France ended in a 3-3 draw after regulation time and extra time with Lionel Messi scoring two goals and Kylian Mbappe scoring three goals. The two players were the focus of the game as they were both aiming for the highest goal scorer of the tournament but it was Mbappe that came out on top.
The Nigeria artist tweeted this win on his official Twitter account and many of his fans have come out to congratulate him afterwards. Argentina lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy and Naira Marley winning a huge bet from the game will be the talk of the town for the next couple of weeks.
