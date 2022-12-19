BETTING: Popular Nigerian artist wins massively from betting on the World Cup final

AFP

Naira Marley the popular Nigeria Hip hop singer played two different tickets with different options and won a total of £3,888.41 on a foreign bookie. He played a bet builder with the options of Argentina to lift the cup, Lionel Messi any-time goal scorer, over 2.5 goals and Kylian Mbappe any-time goal scorer and stacked it with £100 this won him £1775.97.

He also placed a bet on Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe to score in extra time and staked it with £50 and he won a sum of £1637.44. He then went ahead to split the ticket that had Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe to score in extra time into two and staked each with £50 and he won £225 and £250 each.

AFP

The game between Argentina and France ended in a 3-3 draw after regulation time and extra time with Lionel Messi scoring two goals and Kylian Mbappe scoring three goals. The two players were the focus of the game as they were both aiming for the highest goal scorer of the tournament but it was Mbappe that came out on top.