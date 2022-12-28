ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING: Ekiti Pikin, a well-known Nigerian punter, wins over Christmas.

Another big boom hits one of the major bookies as a popular Nigeria punter claims a massive win from betting two days after the Christmas celebration.

Ekiti Pikin wins 36 million naira on 1xbet
Popular Nigerian punter Ekiti Pikin, also known as the Bookies nightmare, dropped a huge win for himself and his followers on Twitter in the early hours of Wednesday with the punter winning a whopping amount of 36 million Naira on 1xbet.

Ekiti Pikin wining ticket
Ekiti Pikin wining ticket AFP

Ekiti Pikin who is popularly known on Twitter for his massive wins picked seven basketball games on 1xbet with an option of each quarter over 53.5 points having a total of 376 odds. He dropped the booking code for his followers on Twitter with many waking up to massive wins.

The popular punter who has over 557k followers on Twitter came with a big bang for himself and his followers. This is not the first time he is winning massively. He previously broke the 40 million Naira limit of Sportybet in October and he has been hailed by many of his fans on Twitter.

The winning merchant was also named as the number one Nigerian punter in 2022 by Pulse Sports and he has followed through with a massive win for himself. A lot of his followers have come out to say he is the best of the best when it comes to punting and no doubt he has shown he is the best.

Ekiti Pikin has put a smile on a lot of peoples faces this festive period with many winning tickets coming in on Twitter as a Christmas gift. This win will not be forgotten in due time as many who won from his game will remember this every year that they were gifted a Christmas win by Ekiti Pikin.

Topics:
