Washington Wizards have had a back to back defeat and will be looking to return back to winning ways while New Orleans Pelicans who have been on a bad run of form lost against Dallas Mavericks in their previous NBA game.
BETTING: Cash out with this betting tips and odds for Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans game
Bet9ja offers you intriguing and alluring odds for the basketball game between the Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans, and we have looked over these basketball predictions for you.
Washington Wizards to win @ 1.77 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3C5LMYS
Washington Wizards form have been on the average in recent games having won three of their last five NBA games. They have also gone on to win two home games in a row which is a big boost for them coming into this encounter. The New Orleans Pelicans' form has been very poor and are having only one win in their last five games. Their recent bad form has put them in a bad position coming into this game which is why we have picked the home team to win this encounter.
Over 222.5 points @ 1.43 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3C5M6YJ
Four of the last five home games of Washington Wizards have produced more than 220 points whereas the home team has scored more than 110 points in three of their last home games. The New Orleans Pelicans have also scored over 110 points away from home and have produced over 220 points in three of their last five NBA games.
