ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING: Cash out with this betting tips and odds for Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans game

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

Bet9ja offers you intriguing and alluring odds for the basketball game between the Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans, and we have looked over these basketball predictions for you.

Betting tips and odds for Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans game
Betting tips and odds for Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans game

Washington Wizards have had a back to back defeat and will be looking to return back to winning ways while New Orleans Pelicans who have been on a bad run of form lost against Dallas Mavericks in their previous NBA game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 3C5LMYS

Washington Wizards form have been on the average in recent games having won three of their last five NBA games. They have also gone on to win two home games in a row which is a big boost for them coming into this encounter. The New Orleans Pelicans' form has been very poor and are having only one win in their last five games. Their recent bad form has put them in a bad position coming into this game which is why we have picked the home team to win this encounter.

Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA game
Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA game AFP

Betting code: 3C5M6YJ

Four of the last five home games of Washington Wizards have produced more than 220 points whereas the home team has scored more than 110 points in three of their last home games. The New Orleans Pelicans have also scored over 110 points away from home and have produced over 220 points in three of their last five NBA games.

Topics:
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Wu Tung-Lin

    BETTING: Bet on this 6 odds accumulators on Bet9ja for Australian Open ATP qualifiers

  • Betting tips and odds for Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans game

    BETTING: Cash out with this betting tips and odds for Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans game

  • Betting tips and odds for New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks game

    BETTING: 2 sure betting tips and odds for New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks game

Recommended articles

Iranian player Amir Nasr-Azadani avoids death penalty but sentenced to 16 years imprisonment

Iranian player Amir Nasr-Azadani avoids death penalty but sentenced to 16 years imprisonment

BETTING: Cash out with this betting tips and odds for Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans game

BETTING: Cash out with this betting tips and odds for Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans game

BETTING: 2 sure betting tips and odds for New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks game

BETTING: 2 sure betting tips and odds for New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks game

BETTING: Bet on this 6 odds accumulators on Bet9ja for Australian Open ATP qualifiers

BETTING: Bet on this 6 odds accumulators on Bet9ja for Australian Open ATP qualifiers

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea to make a decision on David Datro Fofana later this month

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea to make a decision on David Datro Fofana later this month

COMMENT: What do the Super Eagles need to fix in 2023?

COMMENT: What do the Super Eagles need to fix in 2023?

'For me, at the moment, he is the best striker' - AFCON 2019 top scorer praises Benzema

'For me, at the moment, he is the best striker' - AFCON 2019 top scorer praises Benzema

COMMENT: Graham Potter fighting a losing battle at Chelsea

COMMENT: Graham Potter fighting a losing battle at Chelsea

Mbappe hits out at French President’s comments against Zidane

Mbappe hits out at French President’s comments against Zidane

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Accumulators for LaLiga games

LALIGA: Win on Bet9ja with 5 odds accumulators for LaLiga games

Goal market accumulators for Serie A games

SERIE A: Bet on this Bet9ja goal market accumulators for Serie A games

Betting tips for Inter vs Napoli Serie A game

SERIE A: 3 easy Bet9ja picks for Inter vs Napoli Serie A game

Betting tips for Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors game

NBA: Bet9ja odds and predictions for Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors game