BETTING: Cash out with this betting tips and odds for Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans game

Washington Wizards to win @ 1.77 odds on Bet9ja

Washington Wizards form have been on the average in recent games having won three of their last five NBA games. They have also gone on to win two home games in a row which is a big boost for them coming into this encounter. The New Orleans Pelicans' form has been very poor and are having only one win in their last five games. Their recent bad form has put them in a bad position coming into this game which is why we have picked the home team to win this encounter.