BETTING: Cash out big from club friendly games

Betting tips from the upcoming club-friendly games.

As the World Cup inches closer to its end, and with club football lurking around the corner. Football clubs are engaging in preparatory friendlies to get themselves up to speed for the coming games.

There are many unique situations in these games that make them a cash cow, favourites are getting big odds because many players are still on break. There is a big opportunity to make money.

Booking code: 37WRQ6F

In normal circumstances, Liverpool should be winning this game, but the circumstances are not normal and Liverpool still have many players like Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Fabinho, Trent Alexander Arnold, and Darwin Nunez out due to the world cup.

AC Milan have players out too, but it is not as crippling as Liverpool, we have already seen Liverpool lose 3-1 to Lyon a few days ago.

Football - Dubai Super Cup 2022 - Arsenal FC v AC Milan DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Tuesday, December 13, 2022: Arsenal s Thomas Partey (L) challenges for a header with AC Milan s Yacine Adli during the Dubai Super Cup 2022
Football - Dubai Super Cup 2022 - Arsenal FC v AC Milan DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Tuesday, December 13, 2022: Arsenal s Thomas Partey (L) challenges for a header with AC Milan s Yacine Adli during the Dubai Super Cup 2022 AFP

There are big winnings to be had here if you bet on AC Milan to win.

Liverpool vs AC Milan (over 2.5) @ 1.57 odds

Betting code: 37WS9ZL

Both these teams are good offensively, and the occasion or lack of surrounding a friendly means teams usually let their guards down a little.

We have already seen both these teams do that In their first game of this friendly tournament, with their defence looking lapse.

Both teams played out this outcome in their last game, they are expected to do it again.

Crystal Palace vs Real Valladolid (Crystal Palace win) @ 1.87 odds

Betting code: 37WSGCH

Both teams barely had representation in the World Cup, this means we would be getting their strongest possible eleven, or a semblance of it.

Crystal Palace are a better team than Real Valladolid, we expect them to win this game.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Malcolm Ebiowei of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace at City Ground on November 12, 2022 in Nottingham, United
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Malcolm Ebiowei of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace at City Ground on November 12, 2022 in Nottingham, United AFP

You should bank on it.

