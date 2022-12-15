BETTING: Cash out big from club friendly games

There are many unique situations in these games that make them a cash cow, favourites are getting big odds because many players are still on break. There is a big opportunity to make money.

Liverpool vs AC Milan (AC Milan win) @ 3.40 odds

In normal circumstances, Liverpool should be winning this game, but the circumstances are not normal and Liverpool still have many players like Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Fabinho, Trent Alexander Arnold, and Darwin Nunez out due to the world cup.

AC Milan have players out too, but it is not as crippling as Liverpool, we have already seen Liverpool lose 3-1 to Lyon a few days ago.

There are big winnings to be had here if you bet on AC Milan to win.

Liverpool vs AC Milan (over 2.5) @ 1.57 odds

Both these teams are good offensively, and the occasion or lack of surrounding a friendly means teams usually let their guards down a little.

We have already seen both these teams do that In their first game of this friendly tournament, with their defence looking lapse.

Both teams played out this outcome in their last game, they are expected to do it again.

Crystal Palace vs Real Valladolid (Crystal Palace win) @ 1.87 odds

Both teams barely had representation in the World Cup, this means we would be getting their strongest possible eleven, or a semblance of it.

Crystal Palace are a better team than Real Valladolid, we expect them to win this game.

