ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING: Betting tips for Barcelona vs Espanyol

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

We have picked out the best betting tips from the Catalan derby.

FC Barcelona, Barca - UD Almeria - La Liga FC Barcelona inicial team Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele, Alex Balde, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gerard Pique, Ter Stegen, Sergio Busquets, Ferran Torres, Marcos Alonso, Jordi Alba, during the La Liga match
FC Barcelona, Barca - UD Almeria - La Liga FC Barcelona inicial team Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele, Alex Balde, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gerard Pique, Ter Stegen, Sergio Busquets, Ferran Torres, Marcos Alonso, Jordi Alba, during the La Liga match

The Spanish La Liga is back after the World Cup break, this means betting on the league of stars has resumed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

We have picked out the best betting tips from the Barcelona vs Espanyol game.

*Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja( the odds are correct at the time of posting)

Booking code: 39RP6XG

Barcelona has announced that striker Lewandowski would be available to play the game against Espanyol.

He got a red card against Osasuna, but Barcelona have had the suspension held by a court in Madrid.

Lewandowski celebrating a goal for Barcelona
Lewandowski celebrating a goal for Barcelona AFP

The availability of Lewandowski means goals for Barcelona, who are the highest-scoring team in La Liga this season.

Booking code: 39RP2LC

Barcelona are the current league leader, and despite their form in Europe, they have been brilliant in La Liga

Barcelona have won their last five games in La Liga and four of their previous six games against Espanyol.

Espanyol have won only one game of their last ten in La Liga.

We expect this derby to be one-sided, ending up being a win for Barcelona.

Booking code: 39RPYX9

Barcelona are the best defence in La Liga and have only conceded in only three games so far this season.

November 8, 2022, Pamplona, Navarra, Spain: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (goalkeeper; FC Barcelona, Barca seen in action during the Spanish football of La Liga Santander, match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona at the Sadar Stadium
November 8, 2022, Pamplona, Navarra, Spain: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (goalkeeper; FC Barcelona, Barca seen in action during the Spanish football of La Liga Santander, match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona at the Sadar Stadium AFP

We expect them to not concede against an Espanyol side that have only one win in their last ten La Liga games.

Topics:
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • FC Barcelona, Barca - UD Almeria - La Liga FC Barcelona inicial team Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele, Alex Balde, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gerard Pique, Ter Stegen, Sergio Busquets, Ferran Torres, Marcos Alonso, Jordi Alba, during the La Liga match

    BETTING: Betting tips for Barcelona vs Espanyol

  • Betting tips for Ligue 1 games

    LIGUE 1: Cash out on Bet9ja with these 6 odds accumulators and betting tips for Ligue 1 games

  • Predictions for the Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns game

    NBA: Cash out with this odds and predictions for the Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns game

Recommended articles

BETTING: Betting tips for Barcelona vs Espanyol

BETTING: Betting tips for Barcelona vs Espanyol

National U17 Cricket championship postponed

National U17 Cricket championship postponed

HUGE WINNINGS for Stakers on 22Bet.ng, as Company calls for Calm

HUGE WINNINGS for Stakers on 22Bet.ng, as Company calls for Calm

PREMIER LEAGUE: Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton 81 days after retiring due to heart problems

PREMIER LEAGUE: Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton 81 days after retiring due to heart problems

Fan favourites suffer humiliation at Kamaru Usman's Face Off Night Fight 3

Fan favourites suffer humiliation at Kamaru Usman's Face Off Night Fight 3

LIGUE 1: Cash out on Bet9ja with these 6 odds accumulators and betting tips for Ligue 1 games

LIGUE 1: Cash out on Bet9ja with these 6 odds accumulators and betting tips for Ligue 1 games

NBA: Cash out with this odds and predictions for the Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns game

NBA: Cash out with this odds and predictions for the Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns game

NBA: 2 sure Bet9ja betting tips and odds for the Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons game

NBA: 2 sure Bet9ja betting tips and odds for the Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons game

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United and Arsenal now favourites to sign World Cup star in January

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United and Arsenal now favourites to sign World Cup star in January

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ekiti Pikin wins 36 million naira on 1xbet

BETTING: Ekiti Pikin, a well-known Nigerian punter, wins over Christmas.

Betting tips for EPL games

EPL: Cash out with this sure 7 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

Betting tips for Ligue 1 games.

LIGUE 1: Bet9ja offers 5 odds accumulators and betting for Ligue 1 games.

5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

EPL: Bet9ja sure 5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games