The Spanish La Liga is back after the World Cup break, this means betting on the league of stars has resumed.
BETTING: Betting tips for Barcelona vs Espanyol
We have picked out the best betting tips from the Catalan derby.
We have picked out the best betting tips from the Barcelona vs Espanyol game.
*Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja( the odds are correct at the time of posting)
Barcelona vs Espanyol (Over 2.5) @ 1.38 odds
Barcelona has announced that striker Lewandowski would be available to play the game against Espanyol.
He got a red card against Osasuna, but Barcelona have had the suspension held by a court in Madrid.
The availability of Lewandowski means goals for Barcelona, who are the highest-scoring team in La Liga this season.
Barcelona vs Espanyol (Barcelona win) @ 1.19 odds
Barcelona are the current league leader, and despite their form in Europe, they have been brilliant in La Liga
Barcelona have won their last five games in La Liga and four of their previous six games against Espanyol.
Espanyol have won only one game of their last ten in La Liga.
We expect this derby to be one-sided, ending up being a win for Barcelona.
Barcelona vs Espanyol (Goal-no goal) @ 1.77 odds
Barcelona are the best defence in La Liga and have only conceded in only three games so far this season.
We expect them to not concede against an Espanyol side that have only one win in their last ten La Liga games.
