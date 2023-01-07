ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING: Bet9ja goal betting tips for Serie A

We picked out three well-analysed goal predictions from the coming Serie A games.

Fc Internazionale - Ssc Napoli Romelu Lukaku of Fc Internazionale gestures during the Serie A match beetween Fc Internazionale and Ssc Napoli at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

The Italian Serie A is back for the second game week after the World Cup break, creating avenues to make money via sports betting.

There are many games available to choose from, but we have helped you narrow down the best goal-related picks from the lot.

*Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja( the odds are correct at the time of posting)

Booking code: 3BTSBK5

Lazio have scored 47 goals in 24 Serie A games against Empoli, nearly two goals per game, which is their highest ratio against sides they&rsquo;ve faced 20+ times in the competition.

Ciro Immobile January 04, 2023 Lecce, Italy - sport, soccer AFP

The last game between the two sides ended 3-3, and the one before that was 3-1.

We expect at least two goals in this fixture.

Booking code: 3BTT2Z6

Juventus have beaten Udinese in 10 of their last 13 meetings, scoring 35 goals in that period for a 2.7 goals-per-game average.

We expect Juventus to score at least two goals in this game.

Booking code: 3BTTWW3

Napoli have played out this outcome in seven of their last eight competitive matches.

Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli celebrates after scoring the goal of 1-1 during the friendly football match between SSC Napoli and Villarreal CF at Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Napoli AFP

Sampdoria have also been involved in games with this outcome in five of their last five in Serie A.

We expect at least two goals in this game.

