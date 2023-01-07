The Italian Serie A is back for the second game week after the World Cup break, creating avenues to make money via sports betting.
BETTING: Bet9ja goal betting tips for Serie A
We picked out three well-analysed goal predictions from the coming Serie A games.
There are many games available to choose from, but we have helped you narrow down the best goal-related picks from the lot.
*Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja( the odds are correct at the time of posting)
Lazio vs Empoli (Over 1.5) @ 1.19 odds
Booking code: 3BTSBK5
Lazio have scored 47 goals in 24 Serie A games against Empoli, nearly two goals per game, which is their highest ratio against sides they’ve faced 20+ times in the competition.
The last game between the two sides ended 3-3, and the one before that was 3-1.
We expect at least two goals in this fixture.
Juventus vs Udinese (Juventus to score more than once) @ 1.87
Booking code: 3BTT2Z6
Juventus have beaten Udinese in 10 of their last 13 meetings, scoring 35 goals in that period for a 2.7 goals-per-game average.
We expect Juventus to score at least two goals in this game.
Sampdoria vs Napoli (over 1.5 goals) @ 1.21 odds
Booking code: 3BTTWW3
Napoli have played out this outcome in seven of their last eight competitive matches.
Sampdoria have also been involved in games with this outcome in five of their last five in Serie A.
We expect at least two goals in this game.
