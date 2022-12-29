The Spanish La Liga is back after the World Cup break, this means betting on the league of stars has resumed.
BETTING: Bet9ja goal betting tips for La Liga
We picked out three well-analysed goal tips from the coming La Liga games.
There are many games to pick from, but we have narrowed down the best goal picks for you.
*Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja( the odds are correct at the time of posting)
Barcelona vs Espanyol (Over 2.5 goals) @1.40 odds
Booking code: 39KT72G
Barcelona and Espanyol are in the top 10 for top-scoring clubs in La Liga this season.
This derby has different score lines and results narrated with it however, when these teams meet in December it is usually a goal fest.
The last three times they met in the last month of the year, the scoreline read 4-0, 4-1, and 5-1 in favour of Barcelona.
We expect at least an over 2.5.
Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao (Over 1.5) @ 1.30 odds
Booking code: 39LGHMP
Real Betis and Athletic Bilbao are amongst the highest-scoring teams in La Liga.
In the last five matches between these two sides, four and five goals have been scored.
With teams returning from the holidays and defences, not at optimal levels, we expect at least two goals from this fixture.
Atletico Madrid vs Elche (Elche to score) @ 2.02 odds
Booking code: 39KW5ZN
Atletico Madrid are not the defensively resolute team they used to be.
The side from Madrid have conceded at least once in nine of their last ten games.
Elche on the other hand have registered on the scoresheet at least once in all of their last seven games, win or lose.
We expect them to get a goal in this game.
