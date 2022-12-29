ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING: Bet9ja goal betting tips for La Liga

Faruq Ibrahim
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

We picked out three well-analysed goal tips from the coming La Liga games.

September 16, 2021, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain: In this photo illustration a LaLiga logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a Spanish flag in the background.
September 16, 2021, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain: In this photo illustration a LaLiga logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a Spanish flag in the background. Barcelona Spain -

The Spanish La Liga is back after the World Cup break, this means betting on the league of stars has resumed.

There are many games to pick from, but we have narrowed down the best goal picks for you.

*Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja( the odds are correct at the time of posting)

Booking code: 39KT72G

Barcelona and Espanyol are in the top 10 for top-scoring clubs in La Liga this season.

Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona) am Ball
26.10.2022, Fussball UEFA Championsleague 2022/2023: Vorrunde 5.Spieltag, FC Barcelona, Barca - FC Bayern München, im Estadio Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spanien. Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona) am Ball AFP

This derby has different score lines and results narrated with it however, when these teams meet in December it is usually a goal fest.

The last three times they met in the last month of the year, the scoreline read 4-0, 4-1, and 5-1 in favour of Barcelona.

We expect at least an over 2.5.

Booking code: 39LGHMP

Real Betis and Athletic Bilbao are amongst the highest-scoring teams in La Liga.

In the last five matches between these two sides, four and five goals have been scored.

With teams returning from the holidays and defences, not at optimal levels, we expect at least two goals from this fixture.

Booking code: 39KW5ZN

Atletico Madrid are not the defensively resolute team they used to be.

The side from Madrid have conceded at least once in nine of their last ten games.

Lucas Boye during La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano de Madrid and Elche CF at Estadio de Vallecas on October 03, 2022 in Madrid
Rayo Vallecano v Elche CF - LaLiga Santander Lucas Boye during La Liga match between Rayo Vallecano de Madrid and Elche CF at Estadio de Vallecas on October 03, 2022 in Madrid AFP

Elche on the other hand have registered on the scoresheet at least once in all of their last seven games, win or lose.

We expect them to get a goal in this game.

Topics:
Faruq Ibrahim Faruq Ibrahim Faruq tells engaging football stories, studies patterns and predicts outcomes.
