Betting: AFCON 2021 Day 8 (Group E & F) predictions

The Elephants should have scored more against Equatorial Guinea in their Group E opener but they at least got all three points courtesy of Sivasspor winger Max Gradel.

It will not be an easy contest against the Leone Stars who put in a spirited performance to hold reigning AFCON champions Algeria to a goalless draw last time out.

Indeed such a display will give them confidence of equally getting something against the two-time African champions on Sunday.

An Achilles heel for Sierra Leone though is scoring goals. They have failed to do so in five of their last six AFCON matches, 12 of their previous 20 fixtures overall, and also in four of seven head to head clashes with Ivory Coast. Bookies think it will go that way once again.

Prediction: Sierra Leone to score (No)

BetKing odds: (1.43)

Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea

The Desert Foxes will need to pick up the pieces after failing to see off Sierra Leone previously, a result that took many by surprise. On the flip side, it was their 35th match unbeaten which is just two shy of Italy's world record of 37.

The National Thunder meanwhile saw a five-match unbeaten run ended with defeat by the Ivoirians previously. Coming up against Algeria is much tougher in their hopes to make it out of the group phase like they did in 2015 as AFCON hosts.

Algeria are presently on a run of over 300 minutes without conceding. Punters who are confident can back them to extend the run.

Prediction: Algeria clean sheet (Yes)

BetKing odds: (1.36)

Gambia vs Mali

The Scorpions went wild as they recorded a 1-0 win over Mauritania, a victory that aids their qualification prospects in their AFCON debut. Confidence is high in the Gambian camp and should they see off the Malians, expect more frenzy.

Les Aigles pulled off a 1-0 win over Tunisia in a game marred by controversy and confusion. It gives them the upper hand and will feel confident in getting the job done over their West African neighbours.

Just as was seen in the previous Group E games and for much of AFCON 2021, goals would not come at a premium here. Gambia's last nine matches have gone the way of producing less than two goals and it will not be a surprise in Limbe.

Prediction: Under 2.5 goals

BetKing odds: (1.40)

Tunisia vs Mauritania

The Eagles of Carthage will have to go past the disappointment against Mali and do everything in their power to get three points against the Mauritanians.

Al-Murabitun were the better side against the Gambians previously but simply found no way to get the ball into the back of the net. They will have to do much better this time but it will be an uphill task against the 2004 AFCON winners.

In 10 head-to-head meetings, Tunisia enjoys an unbeaten run over Mauritania (W7 D3), the latest being a 5-1 triumph in the FIFA Arab Cup. Such a record is exactly what the North Africans need to get their AFCON 2021 campaign back on track.

Prediction: Tunisia to win