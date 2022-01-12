Betting: AFCON 2021 Day 4 (Group E&F) predictions

Since their only AFCON triumph on the home soil in 2004, the Eagles of Carthage are usually among the strong favourites but fall short in the end.

They went close by finishing fourth in the 2019 edition after multiple quarter-final exits. Mali however does not come as easy opposition for the Tunisians. The Eagles are unbeaten in their last six matches (W5 D1) since a 1-0 loss to this opponent last year, keeping clean sheets in all of them.

The downside though is that Mali are winless in nine of their last 11 AFCON games (D7 L2). Tunisia also have a problem of starting AFCON badly, going without a win in their last three tournaments (D2 L1). Regardless, they are the bookies favourites to pick something from this match in Limbe.

Prediction: Tunisia win or draw

BetKing odds: (1.36)

Mauritania vs Gambia

Pulse Nigeria

This is another clash of Minnows with Al-Murabitun ranked 103rd in the world and 23rd in Africa respectively while the Scorpions are 150th and 46th in the same order.

Bookies favour Mauritania who are making their second-ever AFCON appearance after their debut in 2019 where they failed to win (D2 L1) and went out of the group phase. Their current form has not been great either with just one win in their last 11 internationals (D4 L6). The Gambians meanwhile are the better side. They topped their qualifying group as the lowest-ranked side ahead of Gabon, DR Congo and Angola, and have won three of their last eight competitive games (D3 L2).

One thing that is common between these two West African teams is their habit of conceding goals. Mauritania have done that on nine occasions in their last 11 games while the Gambians have done so in six of their eight previous matches. This is a pointer that goals can be expected at both ends of the Limbe Stadium.

Prediction: Both teams to score

BetKing odds: (2.27)

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast

The National Thunder are coming into this tournament for the third time in their history having done so as hosts in 2012 and 2015, finishing fourth in the latter edition. They are on a five-game unbeaten run (W3 D2), one of them including a 1-0 win over Tunisia during the World Cup qualifiers. There is therefore hope of causing an upset despite being clear underdogs.

Google

The Elephants are one of the tournament favourites and will be expected to top Group E. Their group stage exit in 2017 was the only time they failed to progress in their last eight AFCON editions, making it at least to the quarter-finals in the others, finishing twice as runners-up and once as champions.

The Ivoirians usually start well at AFCON, going without defeat in 11 openers (W6 D5). In the two previous meetings between Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea, no less than three goals were produced. This was the same outcome in each of their last eight matches respectively and another one should not be ruled out in Douala.

Prediction: Under 3.5 goals