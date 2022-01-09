Betting: Afcon 2021 Day 1 (Group A) predictions

After a long wait, the Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in Yaounde on Sunday, presenting an opportunity for punters to win big.

The Indomitable Lions are the tournament hosts, doing so last in 1972. They are considered one of the favourites to win the competition, having done so for a fifth time in 2017 in Gabon.

They come into this match with just one loss during the qualifiers (W3 D2) and have won each of their last four matches, keeping clean sheets in three of them.

The Stallions will be no pushover for the Cameroonians though, as they were one of eight teams to go the entire qualification phase unbeaten (W3 D3). Burkina Faso also have a decent record in AFCON, finishing third in 2017, runners-up in 2013 and fourth on home soil in 1998.

The last three competitive meetings between Cameroon and Burkina Faso have ended all square, including a 2017 Afcon Group A encounter in Libreville. Punters who are extremely bold can back Sunday's game to go that way again.

Prediction: Outright draw (3.60)

The Walia ibex are making a return to AFCON for the first time since 2013 when they exited in the Group Stage. Way before then, Ethiopia were an African powerhouse in the formative years of Afcon, winning the title in 1962, finishing second in 1957, third in 1959 and fourth in 1963 and 1968. The realities are different today with Ethiopia currently ranked 44th in Africa and 137th in the world.

The Blue Sharks meanwhile are making a third-ever Afcon appearance, their debut coming in 2013 where they made it to the Quarter-finals before exiting in the Group Stage in 2015. The tiny island nation finished second behind Cameroon in the qualifiers and will want to make an impression again after going unbeaten (W2 D4).

Ethiopia and Cape Verde have never played each other before, making this first fixture very open. It looks set to be a tight affair judging by the fact goal outcomes have been low in their most recent respective matches. Indeed, two goals or less have occurred in five of Ethiopia's last seven matches while this has been the case in four of Cape Verde's previous seven games. This is therefore a very good pick for punters to stake on.

Prediction: Under 2.5 goals (1.47)

