Betting: 3 value bets for Friday's Premier League action

Watford and Norwich City are set to commence Game week 23 in the English Premier League on Friday evening when they take on each other in what is termed a relegation six-pointer at Vicarage Road.

Both sides are on the brink of relegation with many having consigned these teams to the Championship next season.

The Canaries climbed off the bottom of the table thanks to a 2-1 win over Everton last time out, putting them just one point adrift of safety in the process.

Norwich City are in 18th place on the Premier League table. Norwich stunned Everton with an impressive 2-1 victory in their previous game, and will hope to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

AFP

Watford, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have also been plagued by inconsistency in recent weeks. The hosts played out a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United last week and will need to take it up a notch to avoid slipping into the relegation zone.

Our predictions for the match are as follows.

Over 1.5 goals @ 1.30 odds on BetKing

The main reason for the struggle of both sides is their inability to keep clean sheets. With 37 and 45 goals conceded each, games, even when they have played well, have just seemed to slip out of their hands.

Watford have seen worse times despite their supposed fantastic squad and it is sure that in a bid to get a goal on both sides we could see a lot of errors and chances conceded.

Emmanuel Dennis was in superb form as Watford thrashed Manchester United. Pulse Nigeria

Watford to score over 1.5 goals @ 2 odds on BetKing

Both sides have defensive issues but Watford in trying times have found a way to thrive. After scoring a late equalizer against Newcastle in a game that looked to be slipping away from them they are in another basement clash sure of another decent opportunity for a goal.

Star men Josh King and Emmanuel Dennis will be crucial to their survival and should have more than a goal to keep their side up the table.

Total over 3.5 yellow cards @ 1.35