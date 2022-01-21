We take a look at the analysis for the game as well as prediction of possible outcomes.
Betting: 3 value bets for Friday's Premier League action
An entertaining basement battle between Watford and Norwich is set to make our Friday exciting.
Watford and Norwich City are set to commence Game week 23 in the English Premier League on Friday evening when they take on each other in what is termed a relegation six-pointer at Vicarage Road.
Both sides are on the brink of relegation with many having consigned these teams to the Championship next season.
The Canaries climbed off the bottom of the table thanks to a 2-1 win over Everton last time out, putting them just one point adrift of safety in the process.
Norwich City are in 18th place on the Premier League table. Norwich stunned Everton with an impressive 2-1 victory in their previous game, and will hope to achieve a similar result in this fixture.
Watford, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have also been plagued by inconsistency in recent weeks. The hosts played out a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United last week and will need to take it up a notch to avoid slipping into the relegation zone.
Our predictions for the match are as follows.
Over 1.5 goals @ 1.30 odds on BetKing
The main reason for the struggle of both sides is their inability to keep clean sheets. With 37 and 45 goals conceded each, games, even when they have played well, have just seemed to slip out of their hands.
Watford have seen worse times despite their supposed fantastic squad and it is sure that in a bid to get a goal on both sides we could see a lot of errors and chances conceded.
Watford to score over 1.5 goals @ 2 odds on BetKing
Both sides have defensive issues but Watford in trying times have found a way to thrive. After scoring a late equalizer against Newcastle in a game that looked to be slipping away from them they are in another basement clash sure of another decent opportunity for a goal.
Star men Josh King and Emmanuel Dennis will be crucial to their survival and should have more than a goal to keep their side up the table.
Total over 3.5 yellow cards @ 1.35
The necessity of a win for both means that both teams will be determined to do well, leading to bookings. We can expect both sides to at least have one booking each. Another expected tip is that there will be at least two yellow cards in the second half.