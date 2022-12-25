ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for the Premier League

We have picked out the best straight-win options from the coming Premier League fixtures.

Premier League logo
Premier League logo

The Premier League is back after the long World Cup break, and this means betting on the most-watched league in the world has resumed.

There are many games to pick from, but we have helped you narrow down three sure straight wins.

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja(the odds were correct at the time of posting).

Monday, December 26, 09:00 p.m (GMT+1)

Booking code: 38ZTQ2W

Arsenal are top of the table, and they have been the best team in the Premier League this season.

This fixture is to be played at the Emirates, and Arsenal have not dropped points at Emirates in the league this season.

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal after the Club Friendly match between Arsenal and Juventus at the Emirates Stadium, London, England on 17 December 2022.
Martin Odegaard of Arsenal after the Club Friendly match between Arsenal and Juventus at the Emirates Stadium, London, England on 17 December 2022.

West Ham on the other hand lost three games in a row before the break, and they have only gotten one point from their last five games on the road in the Premier League.

We expect Arsenal to win this game.

Tuesday, December 27, 09:00 p.m (GMT+1)

Booking code: 38ZVHH3

Manchester United have since turned around their poor form at the start of the season.

They are now 5th in the Premier League, with 3 points away from 4th, and having played one game less.

Manchester United have already beaten league leaders Arsenal, and Liverpool at Old Trafford this season.

Manchester United, ManU v Burnley - Carabao Cup - Fourth Round - Old Trafford Manchester United s Anthony Martial during the Carabao Cup fourth round match at Old Trafford, Manchester.
Manchester United, ManU v Burnley - Carabao Cup - Fourth Round - Old Trafford Manchester United s Anthony Martial during the Carabao Cup fourth round match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, have lost seven of their last 12 league games, and have only picked up one point on the road in their last five games.

We expect Manchester United to win this game.

Wednesday, December 28, 09:00 p.m (GMT+1)

Booking code: 38ZWPRS

Manchester City and Leeds play the last game of this round of fixtures at Elland Road.

The last two games between these two sides ended 7-0 and 4-0 in favour of Manchester City, an aggregate of 11-0 last season.

22nd December 2022; Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England; Carabao Cup Football, Manchester City versus Liverpool; Erling Haland of Manchester City celebrates after scoring in the 10th minute
22nd December 2022; Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England; Carabao Cup Football, Manchester City versus Liverpool; Erling Haland of Manchester City celebrates after scoring in the 10th minute

Manchester City have not lost back-to-back league games since 2018, they lost against Brentford before the break.

We expect them to bounce back against a Leeds side that have not won any of their last seven league games at home against reigning champions since 1999.

Topics:
