BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for the Premier League

There are many games to pick from, but we have helped you narrow down three sure straight wins.

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja(the odds were correct at the time of posting).

Arsenal vs West Ham (Arsenal win) @ 1.54 odds

Monday, December 26, 09:00 p.m (GMT+1)

Booking code: 38ZTQ2W

Arsenal are top of the table, and they have been the best team in the Premier League this season.

This fixture is to be played at the Emirates, and Arsenal have not dropped points at Emirates in the league this season.

AFP

West Ham on the other hand lost three games in a row before the break, and they have only gotten one point from their last five games on the road in the Premier League.

We expect Arsenal to win this game.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest (Manchester United win) @ 1.32 odds

Tuesday, December 27, 09:00 p.m (GMT+1)

Booking code: 38ZVHH3

Manchester United have since turned around their poor form at the start of the season.

They are now 5th in the Premier League, with 3 points away from 4th, and having played one game less.

Manchester United have already beaten league leaders Arsenal, and Liverpool at Old Trafford this season.

AFP

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, have lost seven of their last 12 league games, and have only picked up one point on the road in their last five games.

We expect Manchester United to win this game.

Leeds vs Manchester City (Manchester City win) @ 1.30 odds

Wednesday, December 28, 09:00 p.m (GMT+1)

Booking code: 38ZWPRS

Manchester City and Leeds play the last game of this round of fixtures at Elland Road.

The last two games between these two sides ended 7-0 and 4-0 in favour of Manchester City, an aggregate of 11-0 last season.

AFP

Manchester City have not lost back-to-back league games since 2018, they lost against Brentford before the break.