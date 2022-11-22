Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Portugal v Ghana

Portugal and Ghana will face off for the Group H world cup game at the Ras Abu Aboud stadium by 5pm in Qatar.

Betting tips and odds for Portugal v Ghana
Betting tips and odds for Portugal v Ghana

Both teams begin their world cup campaign with Ghana being the third country to represent Africa. Senegal and Tunisia have gone on to play their opening games with Senegal losing and Tunisia getting a draw in respective games.

The Group H match between Portugal and Ghana has some exciting options to pick from and we have analysed these options for you.

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Betting code: 357DHJL

Ghana have been in recent form going to the world cup and they face a formidable team in Portugal in their Group H opener. The Portuguese team is the favourite to win this game but it won't be that easy. Portugal will be with their best man Cristiano Ronaldo who is their all time highest goal scorer. However, this match will be a very close call and won't be an easy ride for the Portuguese team.

We have predicted Ghana handicap 2 for this match.

Cristiano in action for Portugal
Cristiano in action for Portugal

Betting code: 357FLL2

Ghana have a solid back line and have conceded fewer goals in their recent international games and it's a good sign for them going into this game. Portugal are also a solid side but we sense a very tight first half for both teams with both countries being cautious of pushing too high.

We predict the outcome of the first half to be a draw.

Betting code: 357HKCC

Having said that both teams will keep it simple and be cautious we have opted for an under 3.5 goals for the game. With the solidity of the Ghanaian defence and the quality Portugal possess in their backline we expect a very low scoring game. Both teams have a solid attack to cause havoc but they also have a solid defence to withstand any attack.

We have predicted an under 3.5 goals in this match.

