Qatar 2022: Cash-out on Bet9ja with this betting tips for England vs Senegal

Stephen Oladehinde
Bet9ja offers you attractive odds for the round of 16 game involving England and Senegal and we have analyzed the best tips for this game.

Betting tips for England vs Senegal
England qualified from their group comfortably as group winners with seven points and will be facing the African giants Senegal who were the runners up in their group. A win for either team will see them secure a quarter final place in this competition. Senegal will pose a big threat with their physicality and we will see how England will cope against them.

The Round of 16 match between England and Senegal has been analyzed adequately for you.

Betting code: 36C3ZDL

The first half of this encounter will be a very tough one. Both teams have played first half draws at least once in their group stage games which is why we opted for this option. Senegal are the best team in Africa and their physicality will be a problem for England in this game. We are not expecting anything spectacular from both teams in the first half.

Betting code: 36C5H8N

Even though we have witnessed some goals from both teams in the group stage we still feel this encounter will be a very different game. With our first half draw prediction we are not expecting many goals at the end of full time. If there are to be goals in this match it won't be up to three goals by both teams.

Betting code: 36C6WVZ

Just as we said in the last prediction we are not expecting much in this encounter. We expect a very tense and tight game with both teams trying to be cautious not to give too much away. If we are to see goals, it won't be more than three goals from both teams which is likely possible.

