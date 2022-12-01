Qatar 2022: Cash-out on Bet9ja with this betting tips for England vs Senegal

The Round of 16 match between England and Senegal has been analyzed adequately for you.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

First half draw @ 2.09 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 36C3ZDL

The first half of this encounter will be a very tough one. Both teams have played first half draws at least once in their group stage games which is why we opted for this option. Senegal are the best team in Africa and their physicality will be a problem for England in this game. We are not expecting anything spectacular from both teams in the first half.

Under 2.5 goals @ 1.60 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 36C5H8N

Even though we have witnessed some goals from both teams in the group stage we still feel this encounter will be a very different game. With our first half draw prediction we are not expecting many goals at the end of full time. If there are to be goals in this match it won't be up to three goals by both teams.

1-3 goals @ 1.29 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 36C6WVZ