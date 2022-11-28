Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Brazil v Switzerland

Stephen Oladehinde
The Group H giant clash between Brazil and Switzerland will be played at Ras Abu Aboud Stadium in Qatar

With both teams looking for a win to secure their round of 16 qualification. There are some exciting options to pick from and we have analysed these options for you.

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Betting code: 35VP6RQ

Brazil and Switzerland are a goal scoring team based on their previous meetings. They have only failed to score over two goals in just one of their three meetings. The Brazilian team's previous runs have seen them score at least two goals in four of their last five international matches, whereas Switzerland have scored at least a goal in four of their last 5 international games.

Brazil world cup squad
Brazil world cup squad AFP

We have predicted an over 1.5 goals in this game

Betting code: 35VPPL7

Both teams played a first half draw in their opening game and it's more likely it will occur in this fixture. Brazil will be without their talisman Neymar Jr for this game and this will be a major boost for the Switzerland team. Both teams have enough experience on the international level and we expect a very tight game.

Manchester City's Akanji in action for Switzerland
Manchester City's Akanji in action for Switzerland AFP

We have predicted a first half draw in this game.

Betting code: 35VQ8KD

A win for Brazil will see them top the group and qualify for the next phase of the tournament. The Brazilian team will not have Neymar Jr for this game after picking up an injury in the opening game of their group. However, they still possess enough quality and threat in the squad to see this game off. Although it won't be that easy because Switzerland are also a good side, we expect them to secure the win at the end of 90 min.

We have predicted that Brazil will win this match.

