Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Belgium v Morocco

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Over 1.5 goals @ 1.30 odds

Betting code: 35B7RD2

Belgium are a side with much attacking threat in their ranks and Morocco also have a team that can put pressure on any defence. Both teams are having a quality team and can score goals. We expect some goals in this game and both teams have a good chance of scoring at least two goals in this game

We have predicted over 1.5 for this game.

Pulse Nigeria

Morocco handicap 2 @ 1.23 odds

Betting code: 35B8FMH

Morocco are a very good side and will give Belgium a big challenge in this encounter. Morocco drew against the runner up of the 2018 world cup Croatia in the first round of their group game and with them facing Belgium we expect a very close game which is why we have given Morocco two goals ahead for this match.

We have given Morocco two goals ahead against Belgium.

First half draw @ 2.13 odds

Betting code: 35B993P

We expect a very tight game in the first half of this match. Morocco gave the Croatian team a tough time and were a hard nut to crack. Although the approach of the Belgian side will be different, we still expect Morocco to hold firm against them in the first half. The Moroccan team are well organized at the back and look solid.