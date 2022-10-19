The Golden State Warriors recorded a 123-109 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers in the early hours of Wednesday, October 19 to open the 2022/23 NBA season.
Steph Curry shines as Golden State Warriors hang banner, beat Los Angeles Lakers in season opener
The Golden State Warriors received their title rings and then beat up the Los Angeles Lakers to start the new season.
Read Also
The Golden State Warriors returned to the court after defeating the Boston Celtics in six games to wrap up last season.
To start the season, the Golden State Warriors team were presented with their championship rings in front of a packed crowd at the Chase Center.
The NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was also present as the Warriors players and the front office hung the banner as 2021/22 NBA Champions, a seventh in franchise history.
Warriors defeat Lakers
The Warriors started off slow with star players Draymond Green and Klay Thompson on a minutes restriction.
The Warriors took the first quarter 25-22 and the second 34-30 going to the halftime break with a 59-52 lead.
It was in the third quarter the Warriors created separation as a hot Curry started to make tough shots 32-19 it ended.
The Warriors pulled their starters halfway in the fourth quarter that ended 38-32 in favor of the Lakers.
It was a decent outing for Curry as he recorded 33 points, seven assists, and six rebounds despite not shooting the ball effectively.
The Warriors return to action against the Denver Nuggets while the Lakers have a derby against the Los Angeles Clippers next.
More from category
-
Steph Curry shines as Golden State Warriors hang banner, beat Los Angeles Lakers in season opener
-
Golden State Warriors begin the hunt for 5th title in 10 years
-
Giannis Antetokounmpo makes 2022's Top 10 Richest NBA players