NBA

Steph Curry shines as Golden State Warriors hang banner, beat Los Angeles Lakers in season opener

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Basketball

The Golden State Warriors received their title rings and then beat up the Los Angeles Lakers to start the new season.

The Golden State Warriors received their title rings and then beat up the Los Angeles Lakers to start the new season.
The Golden State Warriors received their title rings and then beat up the Los Angeles Lakers to start the new season.

The Golden State Warriors recorded a 123-109 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers in the early hours of Wednesday, October 19 to open the 2022/23 NBA season.

Read Also

The Golden State Warriors returned to the court after defeating the Boston Celtics in six games to wrap up last season.

To start the season, the Golden State Warriors team were presented with their championship rings in front of a packed crowd at the Chase Center.

The NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was also present as the Warriors players and the front office hung the banner as 2021/22 NBA Champions, a seventh in franchise history.

The Golden State Warriors team were presented with their championship rings in front of a packed crowd at the Chase Center.
The Golden State Warriors team were presented with their championship rings in front of a packed crowd at the Chase Center. Pulse Nigeria

The Warriors started off slow with star players Draymond Green and Klay Thompson on a minutes restriction.

The Warriors took the first quarter 25-22 and the second 34-30 going to the halftime break with a 59-52 lead.

It was in the third quarter the Warriors created separation as a hot Curry started to make tough shots 32-19 it ended.

Curry recorded 33 points, seven assists, and six rebounds despite not shooting the ball effectively
Curry recorded 33 points, seven assists, and six rebounds despite not shooting the ball effectively Pulse Nigeria

The Warriors pulled their starters halfway in the fourth quarter that ended 38-32 in favor of the Lakers.

It was a decent outing for Curry as he recorded 33 points, seven assists, and six rebounds despite not shooting the ball effectively.

The Warriors return to action against the Denver Nuggets while the Lakers have a derby against the Los Angeles Clippers next.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • The Golden State Warriors received their title rings and then beat up the Los Angeles Lakers to start the new season.

    Steph Curry shines as Golden State Warriors hang banner, beat Los Angeles Lakers in season opener

  • Preview of the 2022/23 NBA season.

    Golden State Warriors begin the hunt for 5th title in 10 years

  • Top 10 Richest NBA players in 2022

    Giannis Antetokounmpo makes 2022's Top 10 Richest NBA players

Recommended articles

Steph Curry shines as Golden State Warriors hang banner, beat Los Angeles Lakers in season opener

Steph Curry shines as Golden State Warriors hang banner, beat Los Angeles Lakers in season opener

Super Eagles duo Awoniyi & Dennis, Trossard keep 'clean sheets' again

Super Eagles duo Awoniyi & Dennis, Trossard keep 'clean sheets' again

Onuachu scores 5th, 6th goals of the season as Genk win 6-1 to extend top of table lead

Onuachu scores 5th, 6th goals of the season as Genk win 6-1 to extend top of table lead

No World Cup for Kante, Chelsea confirm in new announcement, reveal return period

No World Cup for Kante, Chelsea confirm in new announcement, reveal return period

Golden State Warriors begin the hunt for 5th title in 10 years

Golden State Warriors begin the hunt for 5th title in 10 years

Man Utd fan shares how her abusive ex forced her to become a prayer warrior for Chelsea

Man Utd fan shares how her abusive ex forced her to become a prayer warrior for Chelsea

Don't sacrifice Calvin Bassey for Daley Blind! - Gullit blasts Ajax coach

Don't sacrifice Calvin Bassey for Daley Blind! - Gullit blasts Ajax coach

'I don't care' - Onuachu slams rumour-peddlers over Genk form

'I don't care' - Onuachu slams rumour-peddlers over Genk form

'Raspadori is more useful than Osimhen' - Bellucci

'Raspadori is more useful than Osimhen' - Bellucci

Trending

Top 10 Richest NBA players in 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes 2022's Top 10 Richest NBA players

Preview of the 2022/23 NBA season.
NBA

Golden State Warriors begin the hunt for 5th title in 10 years

L-R: AFD Country Director, Xavier Muron; French Ambassador to Nigeria, Her Excellency, Emmanuelle Blatmann; Executive Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku and Vice President NBA Africa & Country Head, NBA Nigeria, Gbemisola Abudu at the Official Launch of the Jr. NBA & AFD Basketball Experience Program in Lagos on 12-10-2022. Photo Credit: Basketball Experience Program.

AFD and NBA Africa expand Basketball Experience program in Nigeria

The Golden State Warriors received their title rings and then beat up the Los Angeles Lakers to start the new season.
NBA

Steph Curry shines as Golden State Warriors hang banner, beat Los Angeles Lakers in season opener