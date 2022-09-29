"I was a serial cheater" - NBA legend confesses while speaking on Ime Udoka scandal

Tunde Young
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal relates to disgraced Ime Udoka in cheating scandal.

It's been a week since the Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022/23 season because he had improper sexual relations with a female staff member.

The topic still rages on with multiple basketball stakeholders sharing their thoughts and opinions on the scandal, the latest of which is Shaquille O'Neal.

The former NBA superstar and current basketball broadcaster made an honest admission about his cheating escapades in relation to the subject of discourse which was Ime Udoka.

Shaquille O'Neal, popularly known simply as 'Shaq' spoke on his podcast about his private life, including his marriage and divorce I'm relation to similar circumstances as Ime Udoka.

Ime Udoka reportedly cheated on his wife Nia Long with a Boston Celtics staff member
"I was a serial cheater," Shaq said when asked on 'The Big Podcast' about his thoughts on Ime Udoka.

"It would be crazy and blasphemous for me to get up here and say, 'Boom, boom, bam.' I can't do that. I know these guys personally. I know they're going through a lot because I went through a lot," Shaq continued.

"I did it, I was the best at it. I'm not proud of it. I lost my family doing it. I lost valuable, important years of my children from doing it," Shaq said.

The NBA legend continued, "to answer your question, no, it is not worth it. Let me tell you why. The happiest days of my life were coming home and hear six different people say, 'Daddy, daddy, daddy.' Happiest days of my life. Forget the money, forget the cars, even forget the championships."

