"I was a serial cheater" - NBA legend confesses while speaking on Ime Udoka scandal

The topic still rages on with multiple basketball stakeholders sharing their thoughts and opinions on the scandal, the latest of which is Shaquille O'Neal.

The former NBA superstar and current basketball broadcaster made an honest admission about his cheating escapades in relation to the subject of discourse which was Ime Udoka.

Shaq speaks honestly about cheating

Shaquille O'Neal, popularly known simply as 'Shaq' spoke on his podcast about his private life, including his marriage and divorce I'm relation to similar circumstances as Ime Udoka.

"I was a serial cheater," Shaq said when asked on 'The Big Podcast' about his thoughts on Ime Udoka.

"It would be crazy and blasphemous for me to get up here and say, 'Boom, boom, bam.' I can't do that. I know these guys personally. I know they're going through a lot because I went through a lot," Shaq continued.

"I did it, I was the best at it. I'm not proud of it. I lost my family doing it. I lost valuable, important years of my children from doing it," Shaq said.