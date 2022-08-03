NBA star Precious Achiuwa teams up with Oga Sabinus, holds 4-day tournament in Port Harcourt [Photos]

The 22-year-old Achiuwa, plays for the Toronto Raptors in the NBA and Nigeria's senior men's national basketball team known as D'Tigers.

Born in Port Harcourt, Nigeria Achiuwa returned home for the tournament created by his foundation.

Upon his return to Nigeria, Achiuwa visited the Nike Art Gallery as well as the NBA office in Lagos.

ALSO READ - President Buhari bans basketball in Nigeria for 2 years

Pulse Nigeria

Precious Achiuwa in Port Harcourt

Achiuwa while in Lagos teamed up with a member of popular music band Psquare.

While in Port Harcourt, Achiuwa teamed up with Nigerian comedian Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu, known as Mr Funny or Oga Sabinus.

Achiuwa's camp lasted four days as he participated with the kids in drills and several sessions.

Pulse Nigeria

The former Miami Heat man also presented awards and gifts to the kids that participated in the camp.