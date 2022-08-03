NBA star Precious Achiuwa teams up with Oga Sabinus, holds 4-day tournament in Port Harcourt [Photos]

Tosin Abayomi
22-year-old Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa returns to Port Harcourt to help kids, meets Oga Sabinus.

NBA star Precious Achiuwa returned to Nigeria to hold a four day basketball tournament.

The 22-year-old Achiuwa, plays for the Toronto Raptors in the NBA and Nigeria's senior men's national basketball team known as D'Tigers.

Born in Port Harcourt, Nigeria Achiuwa returned home for the tournament created by his foundation.

Upon his return to Nigeria, Achiuwa visited the Nike Art Gallery as well as the NBA office in Lagos.

Achiuwa's camp lasted four days in Port Harcourt.
Achiuwa while in Lagos teamed up with a member of popular music band Psquare.

While in Port Harcourt, Achiuwa teamed up with Nigerian comedian Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu, known as Mr Funny or Oga Sabinus.

Achiuwa's camp lasted four days as he participated with the kids in drills and several sessions.

Achiuwa is expected to participate in D'Tigers upcoming FIBA 2023 World Cup qualifiers
The former Miami Heat man also presented awards and gifts to the kids that participated in the camp.

Achiuwa is expected to participate in D'Tigers FIBA 2023 World Cup qualifiers later in August before he returns to the United States of America (USA) for training camp ahead of the new NBA season in October.

