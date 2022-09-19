NBA set to allow players directly from high school again by reducing age limit to 18

Good news for LeBron James and his sons as the NBA is set to reduce the age limit to 18 years

LeBron intends to play professional basketball with his sons, Bronny and Bryce James
The NBA and NBPA are expected to agree on moving the eligible age for the NBA draft from 19 years old to 18 as part of its next collective bargaining agreement, as reported by Shams Charania.

If finalised, the change would mean players can now be drafted directly from high school again as was the case until the NBA moved its age limit to 19 years old in 2005.

The reduced age limit for high school to NBA jumps as is being discussed with the NBPA as part of the next collective bargaining agreement would begin as early as the 2024 NBA draft.

NBA legend LeBron James has been vocal about his intentions to play professional basketball with his sons, Bronny and Bryce James but the age of the children would have made it less feasible.

LeBron wants to make history with his sons
Bronny is about to be 19 years old and heading to college after which he is expected to join his father in the NBA and make history as the first father/son duo to play at the same time.

But the younger James brother, Bryce is currently 15 years old and still has a long way to go if he is to join his father in the league, especially since LeBron is now 37 years old and likely to retire soon.

If the minimum age is moved to 18 years, it would make Bryce eligible to be drafted directly from high school, fast-tracking the vision of his father to play with both of his sons.

