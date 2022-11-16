The first weekend of November marked NBA Africa’s first “NBA Meets Art” event hosted in Ikoyi, Lagos. The invite-only evening, showcasing Nigerian art and culture through the lens of basketball, gathered NBA Africa and Basketball Africa League (BAL) leadership and investors, former NBA players, basketball stakeholders, artists and Nigerian business leaders.
NBA Africa hosts first “NBA Meets Art” event in Lagos
The notable attendees included NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum, NBA Africa CEO Victor Williams, NBA Africa VP and Country Head for Nigeria Gbemisola Abudu, BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall, NBA Africa investors Tunde Folawiyo and Tayo Amusan, Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri, and former NBA players Ian Mahinmi, Olumide Oyedeji, and Obinna Ekezie.
The event also featured a photo exhibition by Nigerian artist Logor displaying a breathtaking portrayal of the city of Lagos, the cultural and economic hub of Nigeria.
NBA Africa hosts first "NBA Meets Art" event in Lagos
