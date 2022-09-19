Giannis Antetokounmpo shows off Nigerian roots in new Nike Zoom Freak 4 shoes

The 27-year-old NBA star for the Milwaukee Bucks officially released his latest signature shoe titled the Nike Zoom Freak 4 in August 2022.

Giannis and his brother Thanasis modeled the Nike Zoom Freak 4 shoes while playing for Greece at the 2022 EuroBasket Championships.

Giannis has now explained the thought process for the Nike shoes after Greece were knocked out of the EuroBasket by host country Germany.

Giannis on Nike Zoom Freak 4 shoes

Giannis collaborated with his sponsors' international sports brand Nike to create the Nike Zoom Freak 4 shoes debuted in the premiere of Antetokoumpo's Disney movie title Rise.

The two-time NBA MVP explained that the Nike Zoom Freak 4 shoes are designed after his aggressive style of play on the court.

He said, "My game is really, really aggressive. So I need a shoe that's going to be extremely comfortable.

“The title Zoom means it keeps you going forward. I thrive through physicality.

That's what this shoe's about. Being able to get knocked down on the floor, but get up and keep moving forward."