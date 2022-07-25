ATHLETICS

Usian Bolt congratulates Amusan, calls her 'superb' after setting 100m hurdles World record

Jidechi Chidiezie
Tobi Amusan broke the Women's 100mH record and became the first Nigerian to win a World Championship.

The Olympic champion was stunned by Tobi Amusan's performance at Oregon

Nigerian hurdler Tobi Amusan sent shockwaves around the World as she broke the women’s 100m hurdles world record in the semifinals at the 2022 World Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

The 25-year-old sprinter and two-time African Games champion went even faster to win the final nearly two hours later.

Amusan, who finished fourth at the 2018 World Championships and the Tokyo Olympics, ran a staggering new World record of 12.12 seconds in the semifinals. She won in 12.06 seconds in the final, although the amount of wind was too strong to register.

Tobi Amusan is the latest sensation in Athletics. Pulse Nigeria

Amusan's World record of 12.12 eclipsed American Keni Harrison‘s world record of 12.20 from 2016: the most significant time drop for a world record in the event in 42 years.

Her victory in the final of the women's event also meant that she became the first Nigerian to win at a World Championships.

Jamaican Britany Anderson took silver, followed by Olympic gold medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico.

Amusan's previous record was 12.40, which she achieved on Saturday during the opening round of the championships.

Meanwhile, 8-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt has congratulated Amusan on her feat.

"Congrats," the retired sprinter said in a tweet and classified the athlete as a superb one in a second congratulatory message.

