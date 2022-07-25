Usian Bolt congratulates Amusan, calls her 'superb' after setting 100m hurdles World record

The 25-year-old sprinter and two-time African Games champion went even faster to win the final nearly two hours later.

Amusan, who finished fourth at the 2018 World Championships and the Tokyo Olympics, ran a staggering new World record of 12.12 seconds in the semifinals. She won in 12.06 seconds in the final, although the amount of wind was too strong to register.

Amusan's World record of 12.12 eclipsed American Keni Harrison‘s world record of 12.20 from 2016: the most significant time drop for a world record in the event in 42 years.

Nigeria's first World Champion

Her victory in the final of the women's event also meant that she became the first Nigerian to win at a World Championships.

Jamaican Britany Anderson took silver, followed by Olympic gold medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico.

Amusan's previous record was 12.40, which she achieved on Saturday during the opening round of the championships.

Usain Bolt congratulates Amusan

Meanwhile, 8-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt has congratulated Amusan on her feat.