Amusan rules, Brume upgrades & Johnson's 'meet & greet' with Nigerians

While you all were asleep, at least most of you, these two outstanding Nigerians wrote their names and the country's in gold and silver at the world stage.

Amusan, the world record smasher and champion of the world

Nigerian sprinter, Tobi Amusan, early Monday morning made Nigerians proud after she stunned the world at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon.

Six years after she said she will be known and unforgettable, Amusan has PUSH-ed - she persisted until something (has) happened.

She came, saw and not only conquered but shattered and smashed the 100m hurdles world record while at it.

The 25-year-old, not once but twice (I don't care that the second record was chalked because it was wind-aided) smashed the 100mh world record in the space of 2 hours en route becoming the world champion.

First, she blitzed to glory in the semi-final with a stunning world record time of 12:20 seconds.

Then, two hours later, Amusan once again destroyed the record by six seconds, crossing the line at 12:06 seconds, leaving her competitors for dead.

She not only became a world record holder but added the record of being the first Nigerian to win a world title. Now, to do that while smashing the world record? Outstanding.

Amusan unifies Nigerians to teach Michael Johnson a lesson

American Athletics legend, Michael Johnson is facing the heat at the moment after trying to rubbish Amusan's achievements early this morning.

The American Athletics legend, like most people in the world, couldn't believe what had happened after the Nigerian destroyed the world record to claim victory.

The 54-year-old decided to be a killjoy by trying to put sand in Nigeria's garri by suggesting that something was wrong with the 100mh clock.

"I don’t believe 100h times are correct,"Johnson posted. "World record broken by .08! 12 PBs set. 5 National records set."

"And Cindy Sember quote after her PB/NR “I throughly I was running slow!” All athletes looked shocked."

In typical Nigerian fashion, as captured by the tweet below, Nigerians took exception to Johnson's comments, and trooped in their numbers to his social media account for a "meet and greet".

Reacting to some of the messages he got from visibly angry Nigerians in defence of Amusan, Johnson posted;

"As a commentator my job is to comment. In questioning the times of 28 athletes (not 1 athlete) by wondering if the timing system malfunctioned, I was attacked, accused of racism, and of questioning the talent of an athlete I respect and predicted to win. Unacceptable. I move on."

I guess for the next hours, Johnson will understand why sports remains the biggest unifying factor in Nigerian history.

Ese Brume upgrades to silver at the World Championship

Well, Johnson tried but can't stop me from letting you know that another star in Athletics put our name on the map.

Ese Brume ensured Nigeria recorded two podium finishes when he jumped to silver in the long jump.

After taking bronze in the 2019 edition, Brume has upgraded to Silver after a jump of 7.02m in the long jump.