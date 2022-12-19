Tobi Amusan ranked fifth best female athlete in 2022

The World Champion added another feather to her cap by being ranked as the fifth-best female athlete in 2022.

World Athletics ranked each athlete according to the points they amassed from their performances during the season, using the scoring tables of athletics.

With Amusan, she got her most points from her World Record (WR) time of 12.12s at the World Championships in Oregon, her Commonwealth Games title-winning performance of 12.30s, and her Diamond League title-winning time of 12.29s.

The 12.12s equals a 10.67s performance in the 100m, 21.68s in the 200m, and 48.38s in the 400m. Also, the 12.29s equals 10.78s in the 100m, 21.90s in the 200m, and 48.96s in the 400m.

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s sprints legend, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, tops the list, swiftly followed by her compatriot, Sharicka Jackson. Venezuela’s Triple Jump queen, Yulimar Rojas, occupies the third position, and USA’s Sydney McLaughlin in fourth.