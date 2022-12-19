ADVERTISEMENT

Tobi Amusan ranked fifth best female athlete in 2022

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Athletics

Tobi Amusan gets her highest ranked career position for the year ending.

Tobi Amusan is the highest ranked female African athlete
Tobi Amusan is the highest ranked female African athlete

At the moment, there are three constant things in nature - Death, taxes, and Tobi Amusan attaining new career feats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The World Champion added another feather to her cap by being ranked as the fifth-best female athlete in 2022.

World Athletics ranked each athlete according to the points they amassed from their performances during the season, using the scoring tables of athletics.

With Amusan, she got her most points from her World Record (WR) time of 12.12s at the World Championships in Oregon, her Commonwealth Games title-winning performance of 12.30s, and her Diamond League title-winning time of 12.29s.

The 12.12s equals a 10.67s performance in the 100m, 21.68s in the 200m, and 48.38s in the 400m. Also, the 12.29s equals 10.78s in the 100m, 21.90s in the 200m, and 48.96s in the 400m.

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s sprints legend, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, tops the list, swiftly followed by her compatriot, Sharicka Jackson. Venezuela’s Triple Jump queen, Yulimar Rojas, occupies the third position, and USA’s Sydney McLaughlin in fourth.

Netherland’s 400m Hurdles sensation Femke Bol is sixth, Ethiopia’s middle distance runner Gudaf Tsegay is seventh, High Jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine is eighth, Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon is ninth, and Shot Put thrower Chase Ealey occupies the tenth position.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Tobi Amusan is the highest ranked female African athlete

    Tobi Amusan ranked fifth best female athlete in 2022

  • Nigeria ranked in top 10 women's track nations in 2022

    BREAKING: Nigeria ranked amongst top 10 women’s track nations in the world

  • Favour Ofili is the current poster girl for Louisiana State University

    EXCLUSIVE: 'Star Girl' Favour Ofili on settling for Louisiana State University: 'God led me here'

Recommended articles

REPORT: Sebastien Haller set to return to training with Borussia Dortmund after cancer treatment

REPORT: Sebastien Haller set to return to training with Borussia Dortmund after cancer treatment

Zaidu Sanusi Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Zaidu Sanusi Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Tobi Amusan ranked fifth best female athlete in 2022

Tobi Amusan ranked fifth best female athlete in 2022

QATAR 2022: Achraf Hakimi apologises to FIFA President after tunnel outburst

QATAR 2022: Achraf Hakimi apologises to FIFA President after tunnel outburst

Ex-Super Eagles midfielder Sunday Oliseh snubs Messi and Ronaldo, picks World Cup star as GOAT

Ex-Super Eagles midfielder Sunday Oliseh snubs Messi and Ronaldo, picks World Cup star as GOAT

EFL: Bet9ja accumulator and betting tips for EFL games

EFL: Bet9ja accumulator and betting tips for EFL games

Wizkid set to thrill 17,000 fans at Dubia World Tennis League

Wizkid set to thrill 17,000 fans at Dubia World Tennis League

Viviane Miedema could miss the 2023 World Cup as Arsenal confirm ACL injury

Viviane Miedema could miss the 2023 World Cup as Arsenal confirm ACL injury

Aguero explains calling Camavinga a 'd--kface' celebrating Argentina's victory

Aguero explains calling Camavinga a 'd--kface' celebrating Argentina's victory

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tobi Amusan was among the five finalists for the 2022 Female Athlete of the Year Award

COMMENT: Was Tobi Amusan cheated out of the Female World Athlete of the Year Award?

Lagos State men's 4x100m quartet were the surprise champions at the National Sports Festival

The future is bright! Top new discoveries at the National Sports Festival in Asaba

Favour Ofili is the current poster girl for Louisiana State University

EXCLUSIVE: 'Star Girl' Favour Ofili on settling for Louisiana State University: 'God led me here'

Nigeria ranked in top 10 women's track nations in 2022

BREAKING: Nigeria ranked amongst top 10 women’s track nations in the world