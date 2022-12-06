Tima Godbless crowned fastest woman at National Sports Festival in Asaba

The Bayelsa state athlete was unbeaten in all the rounds and topped it with a brilliant performance in the final, outclassing the rest of the field in a time of 11.32s. In second and third place was Delta’s duo of Faith Okpo and Praise Ofoku, clocking 11.50s and 11.57s respectively.

Godbless was a Bronze medallist at the 20th edition in Edo State and has now secured the main prize winning her first senior National title in grand style, running her fastest times on Nigerian soil from the heat stages to the final.

The 18-year-old will now have her eyes set on acheiveing a sprints double by competing in the 200m and perhaps medal in the relays with her state.