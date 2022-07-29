Team Nigeria show off style at 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony with 94 athletes [Photos]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Athletics

BBNaija star Mike Edwards, Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume among 94 athletes will hope to make Nigeria proud at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Team Nigeria show off style at 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony with 94 athletes
Team Nigeria show off style at 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony with 94 athletes

Team Nigeria participated at the 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Birmingham took place on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Recommended articles

Team Nigeria will take part in the XXII Commonwealth Games until Friday, August 8 2022.

Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare is in Birmingham in charge of Team Nigeria to the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The team were dressed in the traditional Nigerian attire with the color Green and white as they paraded flags at the opening ceremony.

Sao Tome walloping signposts new attacking emphasis under Jose Peseiro

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa celebrates as son turns 4

World Athletics Championship: Buhari celebrates track superstar, Amusan

Team Nigeria show off style at 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony with 94 athletes
Team Nigeria show off style at 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony with 94 athletes Pulse Nigeria

Team Nigeria will aim for a better appearance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Speaking at the opening ceremony the Prince of Wales Charles delivered The Queen’s message which said, the Games “remind us of our connection with one another, wherever we may be in the world, as part of the Commonwealth family of nations”.

Team Nigeria show off style at 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony with 94 athletes
Team Nigeria show off style at 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony with 94 athletes Pulse Nigeria

The Prince added: “Tonight, in the words of the founder of the Games, we embark once again on a novel adventure here in Birmingham, a pioneering city which has drawn in and embraced so many throughout its history.“It is a city symbolic of the rich diversity and unity of the Commonwealth, and one which now welcomes you all in friendship."

At the last edition in India back in 2018, Team Nigeria finished ninth on the medal standings.

Team Nigeria show off style at 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony with 94 athletes
Team Nigeria show off style at 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony with 94 athletes Pulse Nigeria

Team Nigeria recorded a total of 24 medals which included, nine gold, nine silver and six bronze medals.

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Team Nigeria has a total of 94 athletes participating.

Team Nigeria was led by flag bearer Big Brother Naija star Mike Edwards, who won the national high jump event.

Team Nigeria will be participating in nine sports namely athletics, boxing, judo, para-athletics, para-table tennis, para-powerlifting, table tennis, weightlifting, and wrestling.

After breaking the 100m hurdles Women's World Record, Tobi Amusan is part of Team Nigeria's contingent to the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Ese Brume who won a silver medal at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon, United States of America (USA) has also made her way to Birmingham.

Team Nigeria show off style at 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony with 94 athletes
Team Nigeria show off style at 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony with 94 athletes Pulse Nigeria

Adeyemi Sikiru (Athletics)

Alaba Olukunle Akintola (Athletics)

Amarachukwu Obi (Athletics)

Amene Dubem (Athletics)

Amusan Oluwatobiloba (Athletics)

Ella Onojuevwo (Athletics)

Enekwechi Chukwuebuka (Athletics)

Ese Brume (Athletics)

Ezekiel Nathaniel (Athletics)

Favor Ofili (Athletics)

Favour Oghene-Tejiri Ashe (Athletics)

Godson Oke Oghenebrume (Athletics)

Isa Esther (Athletics)

Joy Udo Gabriel (Athletics)

Mike Edwards (Athletics)

Nnamani Jonson (Athletics)

Nnamdi Chinecerem (Athletics)

Nwokocha Grace (Athletics)

Obiageri Amechi (Athletics)

Ojeli Emmanuel (Athletics)

Olatoye Oyesade (Athletics)

Omovoh Knowkedge (Athletics)

Onyekwere Chioma (Athletics)

Orobosa Anabel Frank (Athletics)

Patience Okon George (Athletics)

Raymond Ekevwo (Athletics)

Rosemay Chukwuma (Athletics)

Ruth Usoro (Athletics)

Samson Nathaniel (Athletics)

Seye Ogunlwewe (Athletics)

Temitope Adeshina (Athletics)

Tima Godbless (Athletics)

Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike (Athletics)

ADEYINKA Benson (Boxing)

EGUNJOBI Yetunde (Boxing)

EHWARIEME Innocent (Boxing)

OGUNSEMILORE Cynthia (Boxing)

OSHOBA Elizabeth (Boxing)

OSOBA Abdul-Afeez Osoba (Boxing)

OYEKWERE Ifeanyi (Boxing)

SHOGBAMU Bolanle (Boxing)

UMUNNAKWE Jacinta (Boxing)

ASONYE Joy Oluchi (Judo)

EDWIN Patrick (Judo)

JAMES Cecilia Chinyeye (Judo)

MURITALA Fatai (Judo)

ALAM Ugochi (Para-Athletics)

EZEJI Kennedy (Para-Athletics)

GALADIMA Suwaibidu (Para-Athletics)

IYIAZI Njideka (Para-Athletics)

NWACHUKWU Goodness (Para-Athletics)

IBRAHIM Abdulazeez (Para-Powerlifting)

IKECHUKWU Obichukwu (Para-Powerlifting)

MARK Onyinyechi (Para-Powerlifting)

NNAMDI Innocent (Para-Powerlifting)

OLUWAFEMIAYO Folashade (Para-Powerlifting)

OMOLAYO Bose (Para-Powerlifting)

THOMAS Kure (Para-Powerlifting)

TIJANI Latifat (Para-Powerlifting)

AGUNBIADE Tajudeen (Para-Table Tennis)

IKPEOYI Ifechukwude (Para-Table Tennis)

OBAZUAYE Faith (Para-Table Tennis)

OBIORA Chinenye Faith (Para-Table Tennis)

OGUNKUNLE Isau (Para-Table Tennis)

OLUFEMI Alabi Olabiyi (Para-Table Tennis)

SULE Nasiru (Para-Table Tennis)

AMADI Omeh (Table Tennis)

ARUNA Quadri (Table Tennis)

BELLO Fatima Atinuke (Table Tennis)

BODE Abiodun (Table Tennis)

OFFIONG Edem (Table Tennis)

OJOMO Ajoke (Table Tennis)

OLAJIDE Adeyemi Omotayo (Table Tennis)

ORIBAMISE Esther (Table Tennis)

OSHONAIKE Funke (Table Tennis)

EMMANUEL Appah (Weightlifting)

EZE Joy Ogbonne (Weightlifting)

ISLAMIYAT Adebukola (Weightlifting)

OLARINOYE Adijat (Weightlifting)

OSIJO Mary Taiwo (Weightlifting)

RABIATU Folashade (Weightlifting)

STELLA Peters Kingsley (Weightlifting)

TAIWO Ladi (Weightlifting)

UMOAFIA Joseph (Weightlifting)

ADEKUOROYE Mercy (Wrestling)

ADEKUOROYE Odunayo (Wrestling)

AMAS Daniel (Wrestling)

EBIKEWENIMO Welson (Wrestling)

EKEREKEME Agiomor (Wrestling)

GENESIS Mercy (Wrestling)

KOLAWOLE Esther (Wrestling)

OBORODUDU Blessing (Wrestling)

OGBONNA Emmanuel John (Wrestling)

REUBEN Hannah (Wrestling)

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Team Nigeria show off style at 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony with 94 athletes

    Team Nigeria show off style at 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony with 94 athletes [Photos]

  • Dapo Abiodun celebrates indigene Tobi Amusan for World record and gold medal

    Ogun State governor Dapo Abiodun celebrates indigene Tobi Amusan for World record and gold medal

  • Jose Peseiro celebrates Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume historic moment.

    'The ambition I like' - Super Eagles boss Peseiro lauds Amusan, Brume

Recommended articles

Team Nigeria show off style at 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony with 94 athletes [Photos]

Team Nigeria show off style at 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony with 94 athletes [Photos]

Alex Iwobi Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Alex Iwobi Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

'Thomas Partey belongs in Prison' - Reactions as Arsenal star accused of rape again

'Thomas Partey belongs in Prison' - Reactions as Arsenal star accused of rape again

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Arsenal star Thomas Partey rejoins pre-season tour following rape saga

Arsenal star Thomas Partey rejoins pre-season tour following rape saga

Double Celebration: Super Eagles star Peter Olayinka marks the birth of his baby with a brace

Double Celebration: Super Eagles star Peter Olayinka marks the birth of his baby with a brace

Trending

ATHLETICS

Tobi Amusan, Ofili and 100m relay team make history at World Championship in Oregon [Video]

Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, Ofili and 100m relay team make history at World Athletics Championship

Reactions as Ese Brume wins Silver medal for Nigeria in long jump

Reactions as Ese Brume wins Silver medal for Nigeria in long jump
ATHLETICS

Usian Bolt congratulates Amusan, calls her 'superb' after setting 100m hurdles World record

The Olympic champion was stunned by Tobi Amusan's performance at Oregon

Nigerians blast 4-time Olympic Gold medal winner Michael Johnson for downplaying Tobi Amusan's World record

Michael Johnson for downplaying Tobi Amusan World record