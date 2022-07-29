Team Nigeria show off style at 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony with 94 athletes [Photos]

Team Nigeria will take part in the XXII Commonwealth Games until Friday, August 8 2022.

Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare is in Birmingham in charge of Team Nigeria to the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The team were dressed in the traditional Nigerian attire with the color Green and white as they paraded flags at the opening ceremony.

Team Nigeria will aim for a better appearance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Speaking at the opening ceremony the Prince of Wales Charles delivered The Queen’s message which said, the Games “remind us of our connection with one another, wherever we may be in the world, as part of the Commonwealth family of nations”.

The Prince added: “Tonight, in the words of the founder of the Games, we embark once again on a novel adventure here in Birmingham, a pioneering city which has drawn in and embraced so many throughout its history.“It is a city symbolic of the rich diversity and unity of the Commonwealth, and one which now welcomes you all in friendship."

At the last edition in India back in 2018, Team Nigeria finished ninth on the medal standings.

Team Nigeria recorded a total of 24 medals which included, nine gold, nine silver and six bronze medals.

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Team Nigeria has a total of 94 athletes participating.

Team Nigeria was led by flag bearer Big Brother Naija star Mike Edwards, who won the national high jump event.

Team Nigeria will be participating in nine sports namely athletics, boxing, judo, para-athletics, para-table tennis, para-powerlifting, table tennis, weightlifting, and wrestling.

After breaking the 100m hurdles Women's World Record, Tobi Amusan is part of Team Nigeria's contingent to the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Ese Brume who won a silver medal at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon, United States of America (USA) has also made her way to Birmingham.

Full List of 94 athletes representing Nigeria

Adeyemi Sikiru (Athletics)

Alaba Olukunle Akintola (Athletics)

Amarachukwu Obi (Athletics)

Amene Dubem (Athletics)

Amusan Oluwatobiloba (Athletics)

Ella Onojuevwo (Athletics)

Enekwechi Chukwuebuka (Athletics)

Ese Brume (Athletics)

Ezekiel Nathaniel (Athletics)

Favor Ofili (Athletics)

Favour Oghene-Tejiri Ashe (Athletics)

Godson Oke Oghenebrume (Athletics)

Isa Esther (Athletics)

Joy Udo Gabriel (Athletics)

Mike Edwards (Athletics)

Nnamani Jonson (Athletics)

Nnamdi Chinecerem (Athletics)

Nwokocha Grace (Athletics)

Obiageri Amechi (Athletics)

Ojeli Emmanuel (Athletics)

Olatoye Oyesade (Athletics)

Omovoh Knowkedge (Athletics)

Onyekwere Chioma (Athletics)

Orobosa Anabel Frank (Athletics)

Patience Okon George (Athletics)

Raymond Ekevwo (Athletics)

Rosemay Chukwuma (Athletics)

Ruth Usoro (Athletics)

Samson Nathaniel (Athletics)

Seye Ogunlwewe (Athletics)

Temitope Adeshina (Athletics)

Tima Godbless (Athletics)

Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike (Athletics)

ADEYINKA Benson (Boxing)

EGUNJOBI Yetunde (Boxing)

EHWARIEME Innocent (Boxing)

OGUNSEMILORE Cynthia (Boxing)

OSHOBA Elizabeth (Boxing)

OSOBA Abdul-Afeez Osoba (Boxing)

OYEKWERE Ifeanyi (Boxing)

SHOGBAMU Bolanle (Boxing)

UMUNNAKWE Jacinta (Boxing)

ASONYE Joy Oluchi (Judo)

EDWIN Patrick (Judo)

JAMES Cecilia Chinyeye (Judo)

MURITALA Fatai (Judo)

ALAM Ugochi (Para-Athletics)

EZEJI Kennedy (Para-Athletics)

GALADIMA Suwaibidu (Para-Athletics)

IYIAZI Njideka (Para-Athletics)

NWACHUKWU Goodness (Para-Athletics)

IBRAHIM Abdulazeez (Para-Powerlifting)

IKECHUKWU Obichukwu (Para-Powerlifting)

MARK Onyinyechi (Para-Powerlifting)

NNAMDI Innocent (Para-Powerlifting)

OLUWAFEMIAYO Folashade (Para-Powerlifting)

OMOLAYO Bose (Para-Powerlifting)

THOMAS Kure (Para-Powerlifting)

TIJANI Latifat (Para-Powerlifting)

AGUNBIADE Tajudeen (Para-Table Tennis)

IKPEOYI Ifechukwude (Para-Table Tennis)

OBAZUAYE Faith (Para-Table Tennis)

OBIORA Chinenye Faith (Para-Table Tennis)

OGUNKUNLE Isau (Para-Table Tennis)

OLUFEMI Alabi Olabiyi (Para-Table Tennis)

SULE Nasiru (Para-Table Tennis)

AMADI Omeh (Table Tennis)

ARUNA Quadri (Table Tennis)

BELLO Fatima Atinuke (Table Tennis)

BODE Abiodun (Table Tennis)

OFFIONG Edem (Table Tennis)

OJOMO Ajoke (Table Tennis)

OLAJIDE Adeyemi Omotayo (Table Tennis)

ORIBAMISE Esther (Table Tennis)

OSHONAIKE Funke (Table Tennis)

EMMANUEL Appah (Weightlifting)

EZE Joy Ogbonne (Weightlifting)

ISLAMIYAT Adebukola (Weightlifting)

OLARINOYE Adijat (Weightlifting)

OSIJO Mary Taiwo (Weightlifting)

RABIATU Folashade (Weightlifting)

STELLA Peters Kingsley (Weightlifting)

TAIWO Ladi (Weightlifting)

UMOAFIA Joseph (Weightlifting)

ADEKUOROYE Mercy (Wrestling)

ADEKUOROYE Odunayo (Wrestling)

AMAS Daniel (Wrestling)

EBIKEWENIMO Welson (Wrestling)

EKEREKEME Agiomor (Wrestling)

GENESIS Mercy (Wrestling)

KOLAWOLE Esther (Wrestling)

OBORODUDU Blessing (Wrestling)

OGBONNA Emmanuel John (Wrestling)