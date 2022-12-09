Stella Ayanleke shocks defending champion in women’s 100m Hurdles to win first National title in Asaba

Ayanleke sped over the ten barriers leaving no room for mistakes, especially when the veteran was closely chasing and catching up with her. She eventually crossed the finish line in a lifetime best of 13.58s, while Ayemoba settled for the Silver medal in 13.65s.

It is a big win for the Nigerian University Games Champion (NUGA), who at this time last year considered quitting the sport after fracturing her arm in a race.

The Nigerian Championships Bronze medallist will now revel in her accomplishment and the fact that she has moved up the ranks amongst the best hurdlers in the country, just behind World Champion Tobi Amusan.