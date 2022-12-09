ADVERTISEMENT

Stella Ayanleke shocks defending champion in women’s 100m Hurdles to win first National title in Asaba

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Athletics

Stella Ayanleke crowned 100mH National Sports Festival Champion, in shocking victory against defending champion, Grace Ayemoba.

Stella Ayanleke crowned National Sports Festival 100mH Champion in Asaba
Stella Ayanleke crowned National Sports Festival 100mH Champion in Asaba

Athletics at the 2022 National Sports Festival in Asaba has been one of many upsets having surprise winners and new stars emerging, the latest upset being in the women’s 100m Hurdles, where Stella Ayanleke defeated defending Champion Grace Ayemoba.

Ayanleke sped over the ten barriers leaving no room for mistakes, especially when the veteran was closely chasing and catching up with her. She eventually crossed the finish line in a lifetime best of 13.58s, while Ayemoba settled for the Silver medal in 13.65s.

It is a big win for the Nigerian University Games Champion (NUGA), who at this time last year considered quitting the sport after fracturing her arm in a race.

The Nigerian Championships Bronze medallist will now revel in her accomplishment and the fact that she has moved up the ranks amongst the best hurdlers in the country, just behind World Champion Tobi Amusan.

Ayanleke sees Amusan as her idol, and her success in Asaba shows there’s still more left in her, perhaps a sub-13s very soon.

