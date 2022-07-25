Peter Obi, Atiku celebrate Tobi Amusan for Gold medal at World Athletics Championship

In the early hours of Monday, July 25, 2022 Nigerian star Tobi Amusan made history at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon, United States of America (USA).
'Obidient' - Atiku and Peter Obi join forces to credit Tobi Amusan for Nigeria's gold medal at World Athletics Championship.
The 25-year-old won gold medal in the women's 110 meter hurdles with a time of 12.12 seconds.
It was a new world record for Amusan as she broke the African record set in the preliminary rounds.
Two of the Presidential candidates for the upcoming 2023 general elections celebrated Amusan for making Nigeria proud.
Atiku celebrates Tobi Amusan
Former Vice President of Nigeria. Atiku Abubakar took to social media to praise Amusan for her achievement.
In a message on his official Twitter account, the PDP presidential candidate said, "All hail Nigeria's Tobi Amusan, the record-breaking women's 100m hurdles champion.
"I am particularly proud of this feat, and it underscores my plan to refocus investments in sports, and creative sectors, amongst others. #WorldAthleticsChamps -AA."
Former Governor, Anambra State Peter Obi also celebrated the heroics of Amusan with a statement on his official Twitter account.
He said, "I sincerely congratulate Tobi Amusan on winning the 100M hurdles gold medal and setting a world record.
"Her tears at the ceremony podium while the Nigerian anthem played, connects that our dear country needs leaders to match the talents and ambitions of her youths.-PO."
Obi the Labour Party presidential candidate also gave his thoughts on the athletes representing Nigeria at the 2022 Commonwealth in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
He added, "I give my utmost support and sincere success wishes to our gallant contingent at the Birmingham Commonwealth games.
"Sports remains a very veritable avenue to harness the talents of our youths, create jobs and above all, contribute immensely to much-needed peace and unity in our dear country Nigeria - PO."
