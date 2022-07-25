Peter Obi, Atiku celebrate Tobi Amusan for Gold medal at World Athletics Championship

The 25-year-old won gold medal in the women's 110 meter hurdles with a time of 12.12 seconds.

It was a new world record for Amusan as she broke the African record set in the preliminary rounds.

Two of the Presidential candidates for the upcoming 2023 general elections celebrated Amusan for making Nigeria proud.

Pulse Nigeria

Atiku celebrates Tobi Amusan

Former Vice President of Nigeria. Atiku Abubakar took to social media to praise Amusan for her achievement.

In a message on his official Twitter account, the PDP presidential candidate said, "All hail Nigeria's Tobi Amusan, the record-breaking women's 100m hurdles champion.

"I am particularly proud of this feat, and it underscores my plan to refocus investments in sports, and creative sectors, amongst others. #WorldAthleticsChamps -AA."

Former Governor, Anambra State Peter Obi also celebrated the heroics of Amusan with a statement on his official Twitter account.

He said, "I sincerely congratulate Tobi Amusan on winning the 100M hurdles gold medal and setting a world record.

"Her tears at the ceremony podium while the Nigerian anthem played, connects that our dear country needs leaders to match the talents and ambitions of her youths.-PO."

Obi the Labour Party presidential candidate also gave his thoughts on the athletes representing Nigeria at the 2022 Commonwealth in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Pulse Nigeria

He added, "I give my utmost support and sincere success wishes to our gallant contingent at the Birmingham Commonwealth games.