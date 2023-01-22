ADVERTISEMENT

NCAA: Miracle Thompson rewrites her 60m Hurdles Cloud County College School Record

Miracle Thompson was in record breaking form, clocking PBs in the 60mH and 60m. Plus more results from Nigerian athletes in the NCAA.

At the Washburn University Rust Buster Classic in Kansas, Miracle Thompson sped to a new Personal Best (PB) and School Record (SR) of 8.39s to win the 60 Hurdles final, smashing her previous SR in the process.

Her time broke the Meet Record (MR) and comfortably position her as No. 1 in the NJCAA, making her favourite for the title at the NJCAA Indoor Championships.

The sophomore student of Cloud County College also competed in the 60m, running 7.68s as the fifth fastest to qualify for the final, where she lowered it to 7.50s to finish third behind Isabella Hohl of Washburn in 7.44s and Aria Pearce in 7.48s.

Utitofon Sam improved on her Weight Throw PB of 16.64m set last week, to a new distance of 16.89m to finish seventh in the event at the Red Raider Open in Texas Tech.

Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) senior, Esther Isa started her 2023 season on a winning note, by taking the women's high jump final with a clearance of 1.73m. She also competed in the triple jump, leaping to a distance of 12.89m to finish third. at the Vanderbilt Invitational.

At the same meet, Sade Olatoye threw 22.59m for third place in the women's weight throw event, MTSU's Glory Nyenke won her 200m heat in 24.67s, and Auburn freshman, Abasiono Akpan clocked 56.70s in the women's 400m for fourth fastest time overall.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Onyekwelu leaped to an impressive distance of 7.70m to finish second in the men's long jump, behind Florida State's Curtis Williams who won with 7.74m.

