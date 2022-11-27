‘My comeback will be historic’ - Divine Oduduru

The National Record (NR) holder in the 200m has been off athletics radar since August 3, 2021, when he ran 20.16s to place third in his 200m semifinal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Oduduru took to his Facebook and Instagram pages saying “My comeback will be historic. Put your ears down so you can help me share the testimony.”

In September, the 25-year-old stated on his Instagram page the reason of missing in action. He explained his disappointment in missing major international events, adding that he is looking forward to putting his injuries behind him and returning to action.

“I’m sure you’ve all been wondering why I haven’t been competing this season. Unfortunately, part of being a top athlete mean you also have to endure the pain of going through injuries that you don’t expect. Missing the World Championships and other major events is disappointing.

The good news is that I’m on the track to recovery and looking forward to putting the setback behind me. Thank you all for your continued support. Mr I never experred It is coming back stronger,” he concluded.

Oduduru is a four-time NCAA Champion for Texas Tech University, and his last record-breaking performance was in 2019 when he completed an NCAA Championships sprints double with times of 9.86s in the 100m and 19.73s (NR) in the 200m on the same day.

AFP