‘My comeback will be historic’ - Divine Oduduru

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Athletics

Divine Oduduru vows to make historic comeback before the end of the year.

Divine Oduduru set to make comeback in 2022
Divine Oduduru set to make comeback in 2022

Tokyo 2020 Olympian, Divine Oduduru has announced he will be back in athletics activities and has vowed his comeback will be historic.

Recommended articles

The National Record (NR) holder in the 200m has been off athletics radar since August 3, 2021, when he ran 20.16s to place third in his 200m semifinal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Oduduru took to his Facebook and Instagram pages saying “My comeback will be historic. Put your ears down so you can help me share the testimony.”

In September, the 25-year-old stated on his Instagram page the reason of missing in action. He explained his disappointment in missing major international events, adding that he is looking forward to putting his injuries behind him and returning to action.

“I’m sure you’ve all been wondering why I haven’t been competing this season. Unfortunately, part of being a top athlete mean you also have to endure the pain of going through injuries that you don’t expect. Missing the World Championships and other major events is disappointing.

The good news is that I’m on the track to recovery and looking forward to putting the setback behind me. Thank you all for your continued support. Mr I never experred It is coming back stronger,” he concluded.

Oduduru is a four-time NCAA Champion for Texas Tech University, and his last record-breaking performance was in 2019 when he completed an NCAA Championships sprints double with times of 9.86s in the 100m and 19.73s (NR) in the 200m on the same day.

Divine Oduduru won the sprints double at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships
Divine Oduduru won the sprints double at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships AFP

There are rumours he will be competing at the upcoming National Sports Festival in Asaba, Delta State.

More from category

  • Divine Oduduru set to make comeback in 2022

    ‘My comeback will be historic’ - Divine Oduduru

  • empty

    Review of Nigeria Athletics 2022 Season - World Senior Championships and Commonwealth Games

  • Amusan, Ofili, Enekwechi and Ashe, headlined the second quarter of Nigeria Athletics 2022 season

    Review of Nigeria Athletics 2022 Season - NCAA Outdoor Championships and African Senior Championships

Recommended articles

‘My comeback will be historic’ - Divine Oduduru

‘My comeback will be historic’ - Divine Oduduru

Qatar 2022: BettingTipsMan world cup tips on Sportybet

Qatar 2022: BettingTipsMan world cup tips on Sportybet

Qatar 2022: Chizzy_BB world cup betting tips on Sportybet

Qatar 2022: Chizzy_BB world cup betting tips on Sportybet

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

Qatar 2022: Black Star, Mohammed Kudus can be better than Neymar

Qatar 2022: Black Star, Mohammed Kudus can be better than Neymar

Review of Nigeria Athletics 2022 Season - World Senior Championships and Commonwealth Games

Review of Nigeria Athletics 2022 Season - World Senior Championships and Commonwealth Games

Japan vs Costa Rica Live

Japan vs Costa Rica Live

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Uruguay v Portugal

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Uruguay v Portugal

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Cameroon v Serbia

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Cameroon v Serbia

Trending

Oba Femi in his debut match against Dante Chen

Meet Oba Femi, the Nigerian-born athlete that is the next big name in WWE

Tobi Amusan listed along with Tiwa Savage as 100 Most Influential African Women

Tobi Amusan named in 100 Most Influential African Women in 2022

Amusan, Ofili, Enekwechi and Ashe, headlined the second quarter of Nigeria Athletics 2022 season

Review of Nigeria Athletics 2022 Season - NCAA Outdoor Championships and African Senior Championships

Top five most beautiful Nigerian female athletes in 2022

Top five most beautiful Nigerian female athletes in 2022