ATHLETICS: Best college pictures of Nigerian athletes for the 2023 season

Athletes also look good when not competing in their events. Here are the best pictures of some Nigerian athletes taken by their various colleges for the 2023 season.

Best pictures of Nigerian athletes in the NCAA
Finally, most Nigerian college athletes will begin their 2023 season at various meets this weekend.

The NCAA athletes have been busy in training and off-track, having photoshoots in preparation for the season.

Here are the best pictures of some athletes taken by their various colleges

The talented 400m runner will make her college debut for Louisiana State University this weekend at their school meet.

Ella Onojuvwevwo (middle)
Ella Onojuvwevwo (middle) AFP

She competed for the University of Miami last year but transferred to Clemson University for this season. Ntia-Obong will be blazing the tracks in the orange and white colours of her new school.

Mercy Ntia-Obong in Clemson's colours
Mercy Ntia-Obong in Clemson's colours AFP

The poster boy for Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) sprint in 2022, Akintola, will again represent the blue and white colours of MTSU for the 2023 season.

Alaba Akintola ready to burn the tracks in 2023
Alaba Akintola ready to burn the tracks in 2023 AFP

Now a senior student at Texas Tech University (TTU), Chukwuma looks good and is ready to burn the tracks again this year.

Rosemary Chukwuma for Texas Tech University
Rosemary Chukwuma for Texas Tech University AFP

Another 400m runner Nigerians should be excited about this season, as she guns to bounce back to her best form.

Imaobong Uko for Baylor University
Imaobong Uko for Baylor University AFP

A former student of MTSU, the talented high jumper will be donning the red, white, and black colours of TTU.

Best Erhire for Texas Tech University
Best Erhire for Texas Tech University AFP

As a freshman student at TTU, Imobang looks set to begin her college career on a brilliant note.

Mercy Umoibang for Texas Tech University
Mercy Umoibang for Texas Tech University AFP
