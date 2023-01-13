Finally, most Nigerian college athletes will begin their 2023 season at various meets this weekend.
ATHLETICS: Best college pictures of Nigerian athletes for the 2023 season
Athletes also look good when not competing in their events. Here are the best pictures of some Nigerian athletes taken by their various colleges for the 2023 season.
The NCAA athletes have been busy in training and off-track, having photoshoots in preparation for the season.
Here are the best pictures of some athletes taken by their various colleges
Ella Onojuvwevwo
The talented 400m runner will make her college debut for Louisiana State University this weekend at their school meet.
Mercy Ntia-Obong
She competed for the University of Miami last year but transferred to Clemson University for this season. Ntia-Obong will be blazing the tracks in the orange and white colours of her new school.
Alaba Akintola
The poster boy for Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) sprint in 2022, Akintola, will again represent the blue and white colours of MTSU for the 2023 season.
Rosemary Chukwuma
Now a senior student at Texas Tech University (TTU), Chukwuma looks good and is ready to burn the tracks again this year.
Imaobong Uko
Another 400m runner Nigerians should be excited about this season, as she guns to bounce back to her best form.
Erhire Best
A former student of MTSU, the talented high jumper will be donning the red, white, and black colours of TTU.
Mercy Umoibang
As a freshman student at TTU, Imobang looks set to begin her college career on a brilliant note.
