ATHLETICS: Best college pictures of Nigerian athletes for the 2023 season

The NCAA athletes have been busy in training and off-track, having photoshoots in preparation for the season.

Here are the best pictures of some athletes taken by their various colleges

Ella Onojuvwevwo

The talented 400m runner will make her college debut for Louisiana State University this weekend at their school meet.

AFP

Mercy Ntia-Obong

She competed for the University of Miami last year but transferred to Clemson University for this season. Ntia-Obong will be blazing the tracks in the orange and white colours of her new school.

AFP

Alaba Akintola

The poster boy for Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) sprint in 2022, Akintola, will again represent the blue and white colours of MTSU for the 2023 season.

AFP

Rosemary Chukwuma

Now a senior student at Texas Tech University (TTU), Chukwuma looks good and is ready to burn the tracks again this year.

AFP

Imaobong Uko

Another 400m runner Nigerians should be excited about this season, as she guns to bounce back to her best form.

AFP

Erhire Best

A former student of MTSU, the talented high jumper will be donning the red, white, and black colours of TTU.

AFP

Mercy Umoibang

As a freshman student at TTU, Imobang looks set to begin her college career on a brilliant note.