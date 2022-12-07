Another upset in Asaba as Ashley Anumba throws National Sports Festival Record

Doing this, the 23-year-old representing Rivers State surpassed Vivian Chukwuemeka’s 16-year-old FR of 50.74m set in Ijebu Ode and struck out her former PB of 57.53m set in April.

She also defeated the reigning Commonwealth Champion in the event, Chioma Onyekwere, who settled for the Silver medal, while Commonwealth Bronze medallist, Obiageri Amechi finished third.