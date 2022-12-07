Another upset in Asaba as Ashley Anumba throws National Sports Festival Record

Another major upset occurred on Day 3 of Athletics action at the National Sports Festival in Asaba, when first-timer on Nigerian soil, Ashley Anumba threw a Sports Festival Record (FR) and Personal Best (PB) of 59.06m to win the Discus title.
Doing this, the 23-year-old representing Rivers State surpassed Vivian Chukwuemeka’s 16-year-old FR of 50.74m set in Ijebu Ode and struck out her former PB of 57.53m set in April.
She also defeated the reigning Commonwealth Champion in the event, Chioma Onyekwere, who settled for the Silver medal, while Commonwealth Bronze medallist, Obiageri Amechi finished third.
Anumba’s victory is a significant upset, considering she overcame the top two throwers in the country, who stood as favourites before the festival started. Her only outing for Nigeria was at the 2019 African Games in Morocco, where she finished 4th.
