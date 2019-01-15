Nigerian table tennis stars ﻿Aruna Quadri﻿ and Bode Abiodun have won the Portuguese Cup with their clubside Sporting.

The duo were part of the Sporting team that beat GDCS Juncal 3-0 in the final game of the Portuguese Cup played on Sunday, January 13.

Quadri was the first to win a set for Sporting when he defeated Andrei Bukin of Russia 11-5, 11-2, 11-6).

Sporting won the second set when Diogo Carvalho beat Mihai Sargu of Romania 3-2 (11-4, 8-11, 11-2, 11-13, 11-7) in the event monitored by the Portuguese Table Tennis Federation website.

Sporting needed one more victory and the duo of Bode Abiodun and Diogo Carvalho made sure with a 3-0 (11-2, 11-4, 11-9) victory over of David Bessa and Andrei Bukin to seal the deal.

The victory meant that Sporting sealed a fifth successive triumph in the Portuguese Cup.

Sporting beat heavyweights such as CTM Lagos in the round of 16, CD São Roque in the quarterfinals and ADC Ponta do Pargo in the semi-finals before dismissing GDCS Juncal in the final.

It was an important start to the season for Quadri and Biodun who were part of the Nigerian team that won a silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.