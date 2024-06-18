A reusable water bottle is both environmentally friendly and less expensive than buying bottled water since bottled water costs a lot of oil to make, is non-biodegradable, and harms the environment.
Why every busy person needs a water bottle like this
Could this be one of the best water bottles ever?
The New York Times did a review of the best water bottles, and this was what they had to say about the Hydro Flask Standard Mouth.
Why the Hydro Flask Standard Mouth is one of the best water bottles
If you are busy, either with work or exercise, you need a water bottle that will make your life easier, like the Hydro Flask. Here's why:
It lasts long
This insulated water bottle is built to last. Its double-walled, stainless steel construction is dent-resistant compared to aluminium, shatterproof compared to glass, and won't degrade like plastic bottles with frequent use. It also features a powder-coated finish for added durability and style.
It doesn't leak water
This bottle is compatible with three lids: the Flex Cap (included), the Sport Cap, and the Flex Straw Cap. They tested the first two caps, and neither leaked; however, they chose the Flex Cap over the Sport Cap.
It's easy to use
Would you prefer to drink straight from the bottle? This reusable water bottle features a narrow, tapered mouth that mimics the feel of a glass better than others the reviewers tried. The 1¾-inch opening is wide enough for ice cubes but prevents spills while you're on the move.
It keeps drinks cold or hot
The hydro flask keeps cold beverages cold for 24 hours and hot drinks hot for up to 12 hours while providing adequate hydration.
For size options, the 21-ounce bottle offers a good balance, according to the reviewer. It minimises refills without becoming bulky and uncomfortable to carry.
We found the water bottle on Jumia. Finally, all lids are BPA-free, and the bottle comes with a limited lifetime warranty for added peace of mind.
