Shop the Week's Best Deals on Gadgets, Fashion, and More!

Pulse Nigeria

Oraimo Smart Clipper 2 Professional Hair Clipper

Price: ₦45,000 → Now: ₦31,700

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oraimo Smart Clipper 2 is perfect for at-home haircuts, ensuring you achieve salon-quality results without the hefty price tag. With its precision blades and long-lasting battery, you can create various styles with ease. Whether you're maintaining your look or trying something new, this clipper makes grooming straightforward and convenient.

LG XBOOM RNC7

Price: ₦331,000 (Buy 1, Get 1 Free)

Elevate your audio experience with the LG XBOOM RNC7. This powerful sound system delivers rich, high-quality sound that transforms any gathering into a lively event. With the fantastic offer of getting an additional portable LG XBOOM GO XG2, you can enjoy music wherever you go. Perfect for parties, picnics, or simply relaxing at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

SAMSUNG TV 32 SMART FHD

Price: ₦229,999

Enhance your home entertainment setup with the SAMSUNG 32" Smart FHD TV. Offering vibrant picture quality and smart features, this TV is designed for streaming your favourite shows and movies with ease. Its sleek design fits perfectly into any space, making it an excellent addition to your living room or bedroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cooper 360° Stand – Adjustable Cell Phone Stand for Desk

Price: ₦27,000 → Now: ₦25,000

The Cooper 360° Stand offers versatility and convenience for anyone who spends time on their phone or tablet. With its adjustable angles and non-slip base, you can enjoy hands-free video calls or binge-watching your favourite series without straining your neck. Its portable and foldable design makes it easy to take anywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

LISA LACE DRESS IN BLACK

Price: ₦45,000

This elegant lace dress is perfect for both casual outings and formal events. Pair it with heels or flats for a chic look that works for day and night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fur Perspex Mule – Black

Price: ₦12,950 → Now: ₦8,000

Comfort meets style with these trendy mules. The fur detail adds a luxurious touch, making them perfect for both lounging at home or heading out. These shoes will complement various outfits, ensuring you stay stylish without sacrificing comfort.

Purple Frills Skirt

ADVERTISEMENT

Price: ₦17,000 → Now: ₦12,750

This playful skirt adds a pop of colour and fun to your wardrobe. The frills create a flirty and feminine look, making it perfect for brunch with friends or a casual day out. Pair it with a simple top for a balanced outfit that showcases your style.

Leather Patch Hoodie — Wine

Price: ₦28,500

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay cozy and stylish with this wine-coloured leather patch hoodie. It’s the perfect layering piece for the cooler months, offering warmth without compromising on style. Its unique design makes it a standout piece that can easily be dressed up or down.

Pulse Nigeria

Alfa Tomato Ketchup (5L)

Price: ₦14,659

ADVERTISEMENT

Stock up on this essential condiment that enhances every meal. The 5L size is perfect for families or those who love hosting gatherings, ensuring you always have ketchup on hand for your burgers, fries, and more.

Vitamilk Soymilk Bottle 300ml x 24

Price: ₦33,401.45

Packed with nutrients, Vitamilk Soymilk is a great dairy alternative for those looking to maintain a healthy diet. This bulk pack is convenient for daily use, making it easy to incorporate into your smoothies, cereals, or coffee.

ADVERTISEMENT

BIG BULL RICE GOLD 10KG

Price: ₦29,329 → Now: ₦19,889

Big Bull Rice Gold is known for its quality and taste. This 10kg bag is perfect for feeding families or meal-prepping for the week. Enjoy the versatility of rice as a staple in your diet, whether it’s for a delicious jollof or fried rice dish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Vaseline Cocoa Radiant Body Oil

Price: ₦10,500 → Now: ₦8,500

Nourish your skin with Vaseline Cocoa Radiant Body Oil, which hydrates and adds a radiant glow. Perfect for daily use, it helps lock in moisture, leaving your skin feeling soft and smooth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advanced Clinicals Retinol Firming Cream 454g

Price: ₦16,000 → Now: ₦15,000

Experience the anti-ageing benefits of retinol with this firming cream. It helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, promoting smoother, younger-looking skin. Ideal for anyone looking to enhance their skincare routine.

Face Facts Lactic Acid Serum - 30ml

ADVERTISEMENT

Price: ₦3,500

This serum is perfect for anyone looking to improve their skin texture and tone. Lactic acid gently exfoliates, revealing brighter, smoother skin. It’s a must-have for achieving that healthy glow.

Dove Roll-On Invisible Care 50ml

Price: ₦3,900

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay fresh and confident all day with Dove's Invisible Care Roll-On. Designed to provide long-lasting protection, it goes on clear and won’t leave marks on your clothes, making it perfect for daily wear.

Pulse Nigeria

Revlon Colorstay Pressed Powder Caramel 881

Price: ₦7,500

ADVERTISEMENT

Achieve a flawless finish with Revlon’s Colorstay Pressed Powder. This product sets your makeup beautifully while controlling shine throughout the day, making it an essential for any makeup bag.

Blurfect Smooth Setting Powder

Price: ₦14,000

Perfect for all skin types, this setting powder helps your makeup last longer while giving you a soft, airbrushed look. It’s a must-have for anyone who loves to achieve that flawless finish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Braids 10x

Price: ₦6,251

Get creative with your hairstyles using Supreme Braids. These high-quality braids are perfect for various styles and colors, giving you the versatility to express yourself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Natural Nigerian™ Aloe Hair Hydrate and Refresh Spray

Price: ₦6,500

Keep your hair hydrated and refreshed with this aloe spray. Ideal for all hair types, it helps maintain moisture and adds shine, making it a great addition to your hair care routine.