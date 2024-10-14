Shop the Week's Best Deals on Gadgets, Fashion, and More!

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your tech, refresh your wardrobe, or stock your pantry, we’ve curated a selection of products that cater to your needs and interests.
Oraimo Smart Clipper 2 Professional Hair Clipper
Price: ₦45,000 → Now: ₦31,700
The Oraimo Smart Clipper 2 is perfect for at-home haircuts, ensuring you achieve salon-quality results without the hefty price tag. With its precision blades and long-lasting battery, you can create various styles with ease. Whether you're maintaining your look or trying something new, this clipper makes grooming straightforward and convenient.
LG XBOOM RNC7
Price: ₦331,000 (Buy 1, Get 1 Free)
Elevate your audio experience with the LG XBOOM RNC7. This powerful sound system delivers rich, high-quality sound that transforms any gathering into a lively event. With the fantastic offer of getting an additional portable LG XBOOM GO XG2, you can enjoy music wherever you go. Perfect for parties, picnics, or simply relaxing at home.
SAMSUNG TV 32 SMART FHD
Price: ₦229,999
Enhance your home entertainment setup with the SAMSUNG 32" Smart FHD TV. Offering vibrant picture quality and smart features, this TV is designed for streaming your favourite shows and movies with ease. Its sleek design fits perfectly into any space, making it an excellent addition to your living room or bedroom.
Cooper 360° Stand – Adjustable Cell Phone Stand for Desk
Price: ₦27,000 → Now: ₦25,000
The Cooper 360° Stand offers versatility and convenience for anyone who spends time on their phone or tablet. With its adjustable angles and non-slip base, you can enjoy hands-free video calls or binge-watching your favourite series without straining your neck. Its portable and foldable design makes it easy to take anywhere.
LISA LACE DRESS IN BLACK
Price: ₦45,000
This elegant lace dress is perfect for both casual outings and formal events. Pair it with heels or flats for a chic look that works for day and night.
Fur Perspex Mule – Black
Price: ₦12,950 → Now: ₦8,000
Comfort meets style with these trendy mules. The fur detail adds a luxurious touch, making them perfect for both lounging at home or heading out. These shoes will complement various outfits, ensuring you stay stylish without sacrificing comfort.
Purple Frills Skirt
Price: ₦17,000 → Now: ₦12,750
This playful skirt adds a pop of colour and fun to your wardrobe. The frills create a flirty and feminine look, making it perfect for brunch with friends or a casual day out. Pair it with a simple top for a balanced outfit that showcases your style.
Leather Patch Hoodie — Wine
Price: ₦28,500
Stay cozy and stylish with this wine-coloured leather patch hoodie. It’s the perfect layering piece for the cooler months, offering warmth without compromising on style. Its unique design makes it a standout piece that can easily be dressed up or down.
Alfa Tomato Ketchup (5L)
Price: ₦14,659
Stock up on this essential condiment that enhances every meal. The 5L size is perfect for families or those who love hosting gatherings, ensuring you always have ketchup on hand for your burgers, fries, and more.
Vitamilk Soymilk Bottle 300ml x 24
Price: ₦33,401.45
Packed with nutrients, Vitamilk Soymilk is a great dairy alternative for those looking to maintain a healthy diet. This bulk pack is convenient for daily use, making it easy to incorporate into your smoothies, cereals, or coffee.
BIG BULL RICE GOLD 10KG
Price: ₦29,329 → Now: ₦19,889
Big Bull Rice Gold is known for its quality and taste. This 10kg bag is perfect for feeding families or meal-prepping for the week. Enjoy the versatility of rice as a staple in your diet, whether it’s for a delicious jollof or fried rice dish.
Vaseline Cocoa Radiant Body Oil
Price: ₦10,500 → Now: ₦8,500
Nourish your skin with Vaseline Cocoa Radiant Body Oil, which hydrates and adds a radiant glow. Perfect for daily use, it helps lock in moisture, leaving your skin feeling soft and smooth.
Advanced Clinicals Retinol Firming Cream 454g
Price: ₦16,000 → Now: ₦15,000
Experience the anti-ageing benefits of retinol with this firming cream. It helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, promoting smoother, younger-looking skin. Ideal for anyone looking to enhance their skincare routine.
Face Facts Lactic Acid Serum - 30ml
Price: ₦3,500
This serum is perfect for anyone looking to improve their skin texture and tone. Lactic acid gently exfoliates, revealing brighter, smoother skin. It’s a must-have for achieving that healthy glow.
Dove Roll-On Invisible Care 50ml
Price: ₦3,900
Stay fresh and confident all day with Dove's Invisible Care Roll-On. Designed to provide long-lasting protection, it goes on clear and won’t leave marks on your clothes, making it perfect for daily wear.
Revlon Colorstay Pressed Powder Caramel 881
Price: ₦7,500
Achieve a flawless finish with Revlon’s Colorstay Pressed Powder. This product sets your makeup beautifully while controlling shine throughout the day, making it an essential for any makeup bag.
Blurfect Smooth Setting Powder
Price: ₦14,000
Perfect for all skin types, this setting powder helps your makeup last longer while giving you a soft, airbrushed look. It’s a must-have for anyone who loves to achieve that flawless finish.
Supreme Braids 10x
Price: ₦6,251
Get creative with your hairstyles using Supreme Braids. These high-quality braids are perfect for various styles and colors, giving you the versatility to express yourself.
Natural Nigerian™ Aloe Hair Hydrate and Refresh Spray
Price: ₦6,500
Keep your hair hydrated and refreshed with this aloe spray. Ideal for all hair types, it helps maintain moisture and adds shine, making it a great addition to your hair care routine.
Don’t miss out on these offers—some stock is limited, so be sure to grab your favourites before they're gone. Check back next week for fresh deals and more ways to elevate your shopping experience.
