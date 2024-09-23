Up to 60% Savings on Skincare, Tech, and Fashion This Week

Oraimo Watch ES 2 1.95″ AMOLED IP68 Smart Watch

Stay connected and in control with this sleek smartwatch. Featuring a 1.95" AMOLED display, 24-hour health monitoring, and Bluetooth calling, this device is your all-in-one fitness and lifestyle companion. ₦67,700 now ₦46,100. Shop Here

NEXUS GC 90X60 4G+2E STAINLESS NNX-8001S + Free 3.5L Hand Mixer

This Nexus stainless cooker is both stylish and functional, making meal prep a breeze. With 4 gas burners and 2 electric burners, it can handle all your cooking needs. Plus, enjoy a free hand mixer with your purchase! ₦713,999 now ₦524,999. Shop Here

RGB Voice Activated Light Bar (2 Sets)

Light up your space with these wireless, voice-activated RGB light bars. Perfect for parties, game rooms, or your car, these rechargeable LED lights sync with your music to create the ultimate ambient experience. ₦15,000 now ₦9,000. Shop Here

Fashion

Flatform Block Heel Sandals – Black

Step up your style game with these chic black block-heel sandals. Comfortable yet fashionable, they’re the perfect addition to your wardrobe for both casual and semi-formal looks. ₦10,800 now ₦6,800. Shop Here

Off The Shoulder Long Sleeve Mesh Top – Wine

Make a statement in this gorgeous wine-colored mesh top. The off-the-shoulder design is both elegant and flirty, ideal for parties, dates, or a night out with friends. ₦5,500 now ₦4,500. Shop Here

Dame Oxblood Snakeskin Bag

Turn heads with this standout Oxblood snakeskin hybrid bag. Its versatile design allows you to wear it as a crossbody or handbag, adding a touch of luxury to any outfit. ₦41,000 now ₦20,500 (50% off). Shop Here

HILOW SCARF SKIRT

This trendy scarf skirt brings the perfect blend of style and comfort. Pair it with your favorite top for a look that’s effortlessly chic. ₦15,000 now ₦8,250. Shop Here

Food & Drink

Beef - Boneless

Get fresh, boneless beef delivered straight to your doorstep. Whether you're meal prepping or planning a special dish, this premium beef is perfect for your needs. 500g - ₦3,599.00 and 1kg - ₦7,099.00. Shop Here

Desperados Tequila Beer Can (24-pack)

Enjoy a unique blend of tequila and beer with Desperados. Perfect for parties or a casual evening, this 24-pack is a deal you don’t want to miss. ₦18,168.15 now ₦16,770.60 (8% off). Shop Here

Skincare

Cosrx Salicylic Acid Daily Gentle Cleanser (150ml)

Clear your skin with this gentle yet effective salicylic acid cleanser. It’s perfect for daily use, helping to control acne while keeping your skin soft and smooth. ₦14,000 now ₦12,500. Shop Here

Vaseline Lip Therapy Lip Balm Tube Original (10g)

Say goodbye to dry lips with Vaseline's Lip Therapy. This lip balm offers lasting moisture and protection, perfect for daily use. ₦4,500 now ₦4,200 (7% off). Shop Here

Tiam Vita B5 Toner (180ml)

Hydrate and nourish your skin with this vitamin B5-infused toner. It’s perfect for prepping your skin for the rest of your skincare routine. ₦12,800 now ₦9,500. Shop Here

Olay Body Wash

Indulge in a luxurious shower experience with Olay Body Wash. This moisturizing formula leaves your skin feeling soft and refreshed. ₦17,500 now ₦16,900. Shop Here

Makeup & Hair

Darling Empress Silky Straight 16

Elevate your hair game with this silky straight 16-inch weave from Darling. Whether for everyday wear or special occasions, it gives you a sleek and polished look. ₦7,750 now ₦6,250 (19% off). Shop Here

Darling Superstar

This budget-friendly option from Darling is perfect for versatile styling, offering soft and manageable hair at an unbeatable price. ₦4,111 now ₦3,667. Shop Here

M·A·C Prep + Prime Highlighter - Light Boost

Brighten and highlight with M·A·C’s Prep + Prime Highlighter. Its lightweight formula enhances your features, giving you a natural glow. ₦34,000 now ₦17,000. Shop Here

BH Cosmetics Modern Mattes 28 Color Eyeshadow Palette