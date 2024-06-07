Thinking of getting a face powder? These 5 are perfect

Here are some of the best picks according to Who What Wear.

1. Sleek Makeup Face Form Baking and Setting Powder

This budget-friendly option is a lightweight, blendable dream. The banana shade is a multi-tasker, setting your makeup while brightening the under-eye area for a refreshed appearance. See the cost here.

2. MAC Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation

This multitasking marvel combines the coverage of a foundation with the setting power of a powder. It's perfect for creating a flawless base, but the powder formula also excels at targeted shine control. Remember to match your skin tone for the T-zone, but go a shade lighter for under-eye brightening. How much is it? Check it out here.

3. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder

This luxurious pressed powder offers the best of both worlds: mattification and a natural, radiant finish. It blurs imperfections while leaving a healthy glow, making it ideal for those who want a perfected yet non-cakey look. It's not as affordable as the others, check out the price here.

4. Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Powder

