ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

Thinking of getting a face powder? These 5 are perfect

Temi Iwalaiye

What’s the best face powder for women?

Best pressed face powder
Best pressed face powder

When it comes to makeup, pressed powder is your best friend for keeping things shine-free and flawless. But with so many options out there, how do you choose the right one?

Recommended articles

Here are some of the best picks according to Who What Wear.

Sleek makeup face form setting powder [shades of ebony]
Sleek makeup face form setting powder [shades of ebony] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This budget-friendly option is a lightweight, blendable dream. The banana shade is a multi-tasker, setting your makeup while brightening the under-eye area for a refreshed appearance. See the cost here.

MAC Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation [MAC cosmetics]
MAC Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation [MAC cosmetics] Pulse Nigeria

This multitasking marvel combines the coverage of a foundation with the setting power of a powder. It's perfect for creating a flawless base, but the powder formula also excels at targeted shine control. Remember to match your skin tone for the T-zone, but go a shade lighter for under-eye brightening. How much is it? Check it out here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder [Charlotte Tilbury]
Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder [Charlotte Tilbury] Pulse Nigeria

This luxurious pressed powder offers the best of both worlds: mattification and a natural, radiant finish. It blurs imperfections while leaving a healthy glow, making it ideal for those who want a perfected yet non-cakey look. It's not as affordable as the others, check out the price here.

Easy Bake Loose Powder [Huda Beauty]
Easy Bake Loose Powder [Huda Beauty] Pulse Nigeria

This is most people's favourite powder because it sets your makeup like magic. It absorbs shine while leaving a hint of natural sheen, so your skin looks flawless but not flat. The mini version is a portable hero for touch-ups throughout the day, offering convenience without mess.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's a trained lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar and the proud winner of the Random Photo Prize for Fiction 2019.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Most iconic Louis Vuitton bags [Instagram]

5 most iconic Louis Vuitton bags every fashionista needs

How to prevent wrinkles in your early adulthood [shuttershock]

You start getting wrinkles in your early 20s, here’s how to prevent early ageing

Best foundations for black women

5 perfect makeup foundations for African women's skin

Best hand creams for soft hands

Do you want soft hands? Try these 5 hand creams