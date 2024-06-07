When it comes to makeup, pressed powder is your best friend for keeping things shine-free and flawless. But with so many options out there, how do you choose the right one?
Thinking of getting a face powder? These 5 are perfect
What’s the best face powder for women?
Recommended articles
Here are some of the best picks according to Who What Wear.
1. Sleek Makeup Face Form Baking and Setting Powder
This budget-friendly option is a lightweight, blendable dream. The banana shade is a multi-tasker, setting your makeup while brightening the under-eye area for a refreshed appearance. See the cost here.
2. MAC Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation
This multitasking marvel combines the coverage of a foundation with the setting power of a powder. It's perfect for creating a flawless base, but the powder formula also excels at targeted shine control. Remember to match your skin tone for the T-zone, but go a shade lighter for under-eye brightening. How much is it? Check it out here.
3. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder
This luxurious pressed powder offers the best of both worlds: mattification and a natural, radiant finish. It blurs imperfections while leaving a healthy glow, making it ideal for those who want a perfected yet non-cakey look. It's not as affordable as the others, check out the price here.
4. Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Powder
This is most people's favourite powder because it sets your makeup like magic. It absorbs shine while leaving a hint of natural sheen, so your skin looks flawless but not flat. The mini version is a portable hero for touch-ups throughout the day, offering convenience without mess.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng