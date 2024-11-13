ADVERTISEMENT
Why Spend More? The Best Smart TVs Under ₦400,000 To Buy Now

Odunmorayo Ayobami

Let’s be real – a TV is more than just a screen; it’s the heartbeat of the living room, the backdrop for movie nights, game-day thrills, and chill downtime. Almost every home has one, and for good reason. But with rising costs, buying a television can feel like buying a piece of property! It’s no surprise that many people are turning to phones and tablets for streaming. Still, there’s nothing like the experience of watching your favorite series or sports on a big screen.

Best Smart TVs Under 400k
Best Smart TVs Under 400k

So, if a new TV is on your list and you're aiming to stay within a budget, we’re here to help. We've rounded up eight top-quality smart TVs available in Nigeria for less than ₦400,000, and some even come with special discounts.

Maxi’s 43-inch Smart Full HD TV is the perfect choice for anyone wanting a balance between affordability and excellent picture quality. With Full HD resolution (1080p) and LED display technology, you get crystal-clear visuals, perfect for binge-watching shoes and for movie nights.

Maxi 43 Inch Smart Full HD TV
Maxi 43 Inch Smart Full HD TV Maxi 43 Inch Smart Full HD TV Pulse Nigeria
It’s also equipped with smart features like built-in Wi-Fi, so you can connect and stream content on platforms like YouTube. The energy-saving feature and backlight control also help reduce power consumption, making it a great choice for those mindful of electricity costs. Price: ₦299,000. Where To Buy: Shop Fouanistore.

Hisense has become a trusted name in affordable electronics, and the 40 Inch A4K Smart TV is no exception. This model is designed with streaming in mind. It has a smart interface which allows you to easily access popular apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. If you’re big on having a television with crisp picture and sound, this Hisense television wouldn’t disappoint you as it has a DTS Virtual: X™ which enhances its sound and image quality.

Hisense 40 Inch A4K Smart TV
Hisense 40 Inch A4K Smart TV Hisense 40 Inch A4K Smart TV Pulse Nigeria

Aside from its capabilities, it’s also aesthetically pleasing with its sleek design and narrow bezel which allows the screen to blend beautifully with your decor. Additionally, the TV also supports multiple connectivity options, including USB and HDMI ports, which would be useful for users who want to connect additional devices. Price: ₦302,000. Where To Buy: Shop Fouanistore.

Compact but capable, this LG model is perfect for small spaces without dumbing down on quality. Its HD resolution delivers clear visuals for shows and games, while its webOS platform gives you easy navigation through streaming services and apps.

LG 32 LQ600 Smart TV
LG 32” LQ600 Smart TV LG 32” LQ600 Smart TV Pulse Nigeria

LG’s reputation for high-quality panels means you can expect clear colours and sharp images. Price: ₦265,800. Where To Buy: Shop Fouanistore.

If you want an immersive Full HD experience in a smaller size, Samsung’s 32T5300 model should be your go-to. It delivers excellent sound quality through Dolby Digital Plus and it has access to Samsung’s Smart Hub, which supports a wide range of apps.

Samsung 32 Inches Full HD Smart TV | 32T5300
Samsung 32 Inches Full HD Smart TV | 32T5300 Samsung 32 Inches Full HD Smart TV | 32T5300 Pulse Nigeria

Also, Samsung’s PurColor technology enhances its colour accuracy, so you don’t have to worry about its image quality, especially for movie lovers. Price: ₦270,000. Where To Buy: Shop zit.ng.

Royal’s 32-inch model is a great budget-friendly smart TV that doesn’t skimp on essential features. It’s a Full HD TV with Bluetooth capabilities, allowing you to connect other devices like soundbars or headphones wirelessly.

Royal 32 Inches Smart FHD Bluetooth TV | RTV32SG7J/B
Royal 32 Inches Smart FHD Bluetooth TV | RTV32SG7J/B Royal 32 Inches Smart FHD Bluetooth TV | RTV32SG7J/B Pulse Nigeria

It also supports apps like YouTube, providing an affordable smart experience for users who want connectivity and entertainment options. Price: ₦310,000. Where To Buy: Shop zit.ng.

This UFC 43-inch frameless TV stands out for its edge-to-edge screen and its robust smart features. With pre-installed Netflix and YouTube, you can jump right into streaming. And if you shop using this link, you get a free wall hanger, saving you the hassle of buying one separately. The UFC 4k UHD Smart Television also has over 8.2 million pixels, giving you four times the resolution of a Full HD. This means you get to see every speck of dust and blade of grass that appears on the screen.

UFC 43 Inches Frameless Smart TV with Netflix and YouTube
UFC 43” Inches Frameless Smart TV with Netflix and YouTube UFC 43” Inches Frameless Smart TV with Netflix and YouTube Pulse Nigeria
It has two built-in 8W speakers so you can enjoy premium sound quality. And if you’re a sports lover or action movie geek, this television has in-built technology that eliminates blurs from fast-moving pictures, so you get a cinema-worthy experience. Price: ₦319,290 (from ₦745,000). Where To Buy: Shop Jumia.

The Samsonic 43-inch Smart LED TV is designed for simplicity and accessibility, giving you an Android-powered smart experience. It has essential smart features for streaming and multiple ports for enhanced connectivity.

Samsonic 43 Inches Smart LED TV
Samsonic 43” Inches Smart LED TV Samsonic 43” Inches Smart LED TV Pulse Nigeria

You can download various apps and games, turning your TV into an entertainment hub. Price: ₦215,000. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia.

The Amani 43-inch UHD TV brings 4K resolution to your home if you're after a bit of luxury without going overboard. With Android OS and UHD clarity, you’ll enjoy sharper details in every scene, great for when you’re watching movies or gaming. It even comes with a free gift – a little something extra to sweeten the deal! Price: ₦219,000. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia.

Amani 43 Inches Smart Android UHD TV 4K
Amani 43 Inches Smart Android UHD TV 4K Amani 43 Inches Smart Android UHD TV 4K Pulse Nigeria

In today’s tech-driven world, you don’t need to spend a fortune on a smart TV with great visuals and streaming options. With options under ₦400,000, you can enjoy high-definition entertainment, smart features, and great value. So, go ahead – find the TV that suits your style and budget, and start creating those memorable movie nights.

