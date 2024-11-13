Why Spend More? The Best Smart TVs Under ₦400,000 To Buy Now

Maxi 43 Inch Smart Full HD TV

Maxi’s 43-inch Smart Full HD TV is the perfect choice for anyone wanting a balance between affordability and excellent picture quality. With Full HD resolution (1080p) and LED display technology, you get crystal-clear visuals, perfect for binge-watching shoes and for movie nights.

It’s also equipped with smart features like built-in Wi-Fi, so you can connect and stream content on platforms like YouTube. The energy-saving feature and backlight control also help reduce power consumption, making it a great choice for those mindful of electricity costs. Price: ₦299,000. Where To Buy: Shop Fouanistore.

Hisense 40 Inch A4K Smart TV

Hisense has become a trusted name in affordable electronics, and the 40 Inch A4K Smart TV is no exception. This model is designed with streaming in mind. It has a smart interface which allows you to easily access popular apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. If you’re big on having a television with crisp picture and sound, this Hisense television wouldn’t disappoint you as it has a DTS Virtual: X™ which enhances its sound and image quality.

Aside from its capabilities, it’s also aesthetically pleasing with its sleek design and narrow bezel which allows the screen to blend beautifully with your decor. Additionally, the TV also supports multiple connectivity options, including USB and HDMI ports, which would be useful for users who want to connect additional devices. Price: ₦302,000. Where To Buy: Shop Fouanistore.

LG 32” LQ600 Smart TV

Compact but capable, this LG model is perfect for small spaces without dumbing down on quality. Its HD resolution delivers clear visuals for shows and games, while its webOS platform gives you easy navigation through streaming services and apps.

LG’s reputation for high-quality panels means you can expect clear colours and sharp images. Price: ₦265,800. Where To Buy: Shop Fouanistore.

Samsung 32 Inches Full HD Smart TV | 32T5300

If you want an immersive Full HD experience in a smaller size, Samsung’s 32T5300 model should be your go-to. It delivers excellent sound quality through Dolby Digital Plus and it has access to Samsung’s Smart Hub, which supports a wide range of apps.

Also, Samsung’s PurColor technology enhances its colour accuracy, so you don’t have to worry about its image quality, especially for movie lovers. Price: ₦270,000. Where To Buy: Shop zit.ng.

Royal 32 Inches Smart FHD Bluetooth TV

Royal’s 32-inch model is a great budget-friendly smart TV that doesn’t skimp on essential features. It’s a Full HD TV with Bluetooth capabilities, allowing you to connect other devices like soundbars or headphones wirelessly.

It also supports apps like YouTube, providing an affordable smart experience for users who want connectivity and entertainment options. Price: ₦310,000. Where To Buy: Shop zit.ng.

UFC 43” Inches Frameless Smart TV

This UFC 43-inch frameless TV stands out for its edge-to-edge screen and its robust smart features. With pre-installed Netflix and YouTube, you can jump right into streaming. And if you shop using this link, you get a free wall hanger, saving you the hassle of buying one separately. The UFC 4k UHD Smart Television also has over 8.2 million pixels, giving you four times the resolution of a Full HD. This means you get to see every speck of dust and blade of grass that appears on the screen.

It has two built-in 8W speakers so you can enjoy premium sound quality. And if you’re a sports lover or action movie geek, this television has in-built technology that eliminates blurs from fast-moving pictures, so you get a cinema-worthy experience. Price: ₦319,290 (from ₦745,000). Where To Buy: Shop Jumia.

Samsonic 43” Inches Smart LED TV

The Samsonic 43-inch Smart LED TV is designed for simplicity and accessibility, giving you an Android-powered smart experience. It has essential smart features for streaming and multiple ports for enhanced connectivity.

You can download various apps and games, turning your TV into an entertainment hub. Price: ₦215,000. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia.

Amani 43 Inches Smart Android UHD TV 4K + Free Gift

The Amani 43-inch UHD TV brings 4K resolution to your home if you're after a bit of luxury without going overboard. With Android OS and UHD clarity, you’ll enjoy sharper details in every scene, great for when you’re watching movies or gaming. It even comes with a free gift – a little something extra to sweeten the deal! Price: ₦219,000. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia.

