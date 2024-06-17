Style tricks to make your tummy look flat

Here are five tricks that gives the illusion of a flat belly:

Wear bright colours

Vibrant colour and striking florals work like stylish camouflage, making any flaws invisible. Consider how flamboyant slipcovers or wallpaper may conceal uneven cushions or blemishes on a wall. See this gown for inspiration.

Wear flowing gowns

A chic and simple approach to covering up your belly is with loose, flowing gowns that fall over your midsection. Note that there is a distinction between flowy and baggy. Look for gowns with elegant draping, sculpted necklines, and pleated or ruched accents.

Wear one colour from head to toe

Going monochromatic is a basic strategy for creating a sleek, extended look that conceals your stomach. Tops and bottoms should be the same or comparable colours, such as black, grey, or navy. When you generate a column of colour, it appears as one continuous line, making you appear taller and slimmer.

High-waisted pants

High-waisted jeans are ideal for concealing the stomach while emphasising the waist. They highlight the narrowest region of your torso, resulting in an hourglass look.

When selecting high-waisted trousers, look for versions with extra tailoring in the stomach area or have them cut to fit exactly. Wide-leg jeans are also effective at balancing the figure and making the stomach appear smaller.

Wear a V-neck

Do not be scared to wear a v-neck. This inverted triangle form draws attention to your neck and collarbones, giving the illusion of a flatter stomach. See this cute v-neck top.

Accessorise with a belt or rope

Nothing gives you a thinner waist like a belt or rope that breaks the middle region of your stomach and makes you appear slimmer.

Wear an oversized jacket