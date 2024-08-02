ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

Sleep Better with these Teas, Sprays and Lotions

Temi Iwalaiye

Melatonin is a go-to supplement for many struggling with sleep issues, but how effective is it?

Sleep Better with these Teas, Sprays and Lotions
Sleep Better with these Teas, Sprays and Lotions

Nothing is as annoying as not being able to sleep at night. After a hectic day, your body might refuse to give in to the natural process of rest and sleep. How can you handle this?

We talked to Richard Anozia, a pharmaceutical scientist, to get an understanding of melatonin, its benefits, and the best way to use it.

Puritan Pride supplements aid sleep [Puritanpride]
Puritan Pride supplements aid sleep [Puritanpride] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Melatonin is a hormone that your body produces to signal that it’s time to sleep. “It’s not a drug but a supplement,” he said. “Since the body produces it naturally, you are trying to make up for what you already have but it’s not enough.”

Unlike Diazepam which induces sleep, Anozia explains, melatonin is not a sleeping drug. It just helps you relax, getting you on the path for sleep. In Nigeria, it’s over-the-counter but in the United Kingdom, you need a prescription to buy melatonin.

In 2022, a test which included 23 random control trials found that melatonin supplements had a positive effect on sleep quality in adults.

Per the National Heart, Blood, and Lungs Institute, insomnia is a common sleep disorder marked by difficulties falling asleep, remaining asleep, and getting quality sleep even in ideal conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Insomnia pretty much covers when you need to take melatonin, but when we look at the specifics; when you are jet lagged or going through stress and anxiety that prevents you from sleeping well,” Anozia advises.

Melatonin supplements come in a wide range: gummy bears, lozenges, dissolvable tablets, sprays, lotions and even powder. “There are different melatonin teas and tablets. There are sprays as well, but they contain herbal variants as it is not as potent. I’ll say you should stick to teas and tablets,” Anozia notes.

Melatonin is easily accessible without a prescription, but it’s important not to overdo it. Anozia suggests a dose of 1 to 3 milligrams about two hours before bed. It’s possible to overdose, so moderation is key.

If you need to calm down and relax before nighttime, this Puritan Pride melatonin which promotes relaxation, healthy sleep and supplies your body with the melatonin it needs for a regular sleep cycle and a restful night. Anozia confirmed this supplement as “top-rated”.

ADVERTISEMENT
Twinings tea contains melatonin that helps people sleep faster [Twinings]
Twinings tea contains melatonin that helps people sleep faster [Twinings] Pulse Nigeria

Twinings offers a unique herbal tea blend with Chamomile, Sweet Vanilla, and Cinnamon, containing melatonin for a caffeine-free, naturally tasty tea perfect for your nighttime routine. The tea is crafted with a natural sweetener, to support sleep by helping you relax. The tea is brewed by steeping one bag in boiling water for 5 minutes.

Yogi tea bedtime helps people sleep better [Yogitea]
Yogi tea bedtime helps people sleep better [Yogitea] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This tea is a soothing blend of passionflower, chamomile, licorice, cardamom, and cinnamon, ideal for relaxation before bedtime. Boil water, steep for 7 minutes, and drink before bedtime for relaxation. If you experience any side effects, kindly discontinue use.

Dr. Teal’s Aromatherapy Sleep Wellness Spray is perfect for insomniacs [luxbeautystore]
Dr. Teal’s Aromatherapy Sleep Wellness Spray is perfect for insomniacs [luxbeautystore] Pulse Nigeria

This is a calming blend of lavender, chamomile, and sandalwood. This natural, cruelty-free formula helps soothe the mind and body, promoting relaxation and restful sleep. Use it as a body mist or linen spray to create a serene bedtime atmosphere.

Before buying and taking melatonin supplements, try putting off your phones and laptop before bed, taking a warm shower, and listening to sounds that can induce sleep. You may discover you don't need them after all.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

These Budget-Friendly Perfumes From Zara Smell Like Designer Scents

These Budget-Friendly Perfumes From Zara Smell Like Designer Scents

Recreate Dorathy's vacation style

Recreate BBN Star Dorathy Bachor’s Cool Vacation Style

Sleep Better with these Teas, Sprays and Lotions

Sleep Better with these Teas, Sprays and Lotions