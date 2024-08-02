Sleep Better with these Teas, Sprays and Lotions

We talked to Richard Anozia, a pharmaceutical scientist, to get an understanding of melatonin, its benefits, and the best way to use it.

What is Melatonin?

Melatonin is a hormone that your body produces to signal that it’s time to sleep. “It’s not a drug but a supplement,” he said. “Since the body produces it naturally, you are trying to make up for what you already have but it’s not enough.”

Unlike Diazepam which induces sleep, Anozia explains, melatonin is not a sleeping drug. It just helps you relax, getting you on the path for sleep. In Nigeria, it’s over-the-counter but in the United Kingdom, you need a prescription to buy melatonin.

In 2022, a test which included 23 random control trials found that melatonin supplements had a positive effect on sleep quality in adults.

When Should You Use Melatonin?

Per the National Heart, Blood, and Lungs Institute, insomnia is a common sleep disorder marked by difficulties falling asleep, remaining asleep, and getting quality sleep even in ideal conditions.

“Insomnia pretty much covers when you need to take melatonin, but when we look at the specifics; when you are jet lagged or going through stress and anxiety that prevents you from sleeping well,” Anozia advises.

Melatonin supplements come in a wide range: gummy bears, lozenges, dissolvable tablets, sprays, lotions and even powder. “There are different melatonin teas and tablets. There are sprays as well, but they contain herbal variants as it is not as potent. I’ll say you should stick to teas and tablets,” Anozia notes.

Melatonin is easily accessible without a prescription, but it’s important not to overdo it. Anozia suggests a dose of 1 to 3 milligrams about two hours before bed. It’s possible to overdose, so moderation is key.

If you need to calm down and relax before nighttime, this Puritan Pride melatonin which promotes relaxation, healthy sleep and supplies your body with the melatonin it needs for a regular sleep cycle and a restful night. Anozia confirmed this supplement as “top-rated”.

If you don’t like the thought of medication, you can use teas and sprays. Here are some recommended melatonin:

Twinings Sleep

Twinings offers a unique herbal tea blend with Chamomile, Sweet Vanilla, and Cinnamon, containing melatonin for a caffeine-free, naturally tasty tea perfect for your nighttime routine. The tea is crafted with a natural sweetener, to support sleep by helping you relax. The tea is brewed by steeping one bag in boiling water for 5 minutes.

Yogi Bedtime Tea

This tea is a soothing blend of passionflower, chamomile, licorice, cardamom, and cinnamon, ideal for relaxation before bedtime. Boil water, steep for 7 minutes, and drink before bedtime for relaxation. If you experience any side effects, kindly discontinue use.

Dr. Teal’s Aromatherapy Sleep Wellness Spray

This is a calming blend of lavender, chamomile, and sandalwood. This natural, cruelty-free formula helps soothe the mind and body, promoting relaxation and restful sleep. Use it as a body mist or linen spray to create a serene bedtime atmosphere.