Summer is in full swing, with the Olympic Games in Paris and artist concerts in the United States, tourists are being drawn to hotspots around the world. If you plan a getaway somewhere warm or to the beach, it's time to curate perfect vacation looks.
Recreate BBN Star Dorathy Bachor’s Cool Vacation Style
Big Brother Naija’s alum, Dorathy Bachor’s vacation style is full of classic staples, we’ve found one of her outfits you can recreate.
Recommended articles
Dorathy Bachor, the show’s season 5 runner-up, is known for her globetrotting adventures, sharing travel vlogs and stunning photos on Instagram. Her often relaxed and laid-back style includes chic gowns and slippers for an effortless vibe.
Let’s help you recreate this vacation look.
Multicoloured Bodycon Dress
This sleeveless bodycon dress is perfect for warm-weather destinations. Its vibrant colours make it visually appealing, while its comfortable fit is ideal for beach strolls or poolside lounging. Find a similar style here.
Hermès Oran Slippers
These iconic sandals are crafted from high-quality leather with a signature H-shaped cutout, making them a chic choice for both casual and dressy outfits. The Oran has three key factors: its high-quality, comfortable fit, its simple yet versatile design, and its unique style. This allows it to seamlessly pair with almost any outfit. While they are priced at $760 but, we’ve found an affordable alternative.
Raffia Bags
A raffia bag is synonymous with vacation style; it can pack your power bank, sunscreen, wallets, lipgloss, books, and anything else you need on vacation. We found Dorathy’s exact bag here, but if you need a replica, see it here.
Beach Hat
When on vacation, you need some protection from the sun, either with sun shades or a gorgeous beach hat. Look for wide-brimmed hats to shield your face from harmful UV rays and fight hyperpigmentation while adding style to your outfit. We found the cutest beach hat right here.
With these pieces, you’ll be ready to step into your summer vacation with all the style and grace of Dorathy Bachor. So pack your bags, grab your sunglasses, and get ready to slay your holiday look.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng