Recreate BBN Star Dorathy Bachor’s Cool Vacation Style

Dorathy Bachor, the show’s season 5 runner-up, is known for her globetrotting adventures, sharing travel vlogs and stunning photos on Instagram. Her often relaxed and laid-back style includes chic gowns and slippers for an effortless vibe.

Let’s help you recreate this vacation look.

Multicoloured Bodycon Dress

This sleeveless bodycon dress is perfect for warm-weather destinations. Its vibrant colours make it visually appealing, while its comfortable fit is ideal for beach strolls or poolside lounging. Find a similar style here.

Hermès Oran Slippers

These iconic sandals are crafted from high-quality leather with a signature H-shaped cutout, making them a chic choice for both casual and dressy outfits. The Oran has three key factors: its high-quality, comfortable fit, its simple yet versatile design, and its unique style. This allows it to seamlessly pair with almost any outfit. While they are priced at $760 but, we’ve found an affordable alternative.

Raffia Bags

A raffia bag is synonymous with vacation style; it can pack your power bank, sunscreen, wallets, lipgloss, books, and anything else you need on vacation. We found Dorathy’s exact bag here, but if you need a replica, see it here.

Beach Hat

When on vacation, you need some protection from the sun, either with sun shades or a gorgeous beach hat. Look for wide-brimmed hats to shield your face from harmful UV rays and fight hyperpigmentation while adding style to your outfit. We found the cutest beach hat right here.