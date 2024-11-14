The Best Oraimo Black Friday Deals You Don’t Want to Miss

As an e-commerce writer, I’ve combed through their lineup to bring you the top eight deals worth jumping on before they’re gone.

Whether you’re in the market for high-quality earbuds like their FreePods, long-lasting power banks, or stylish smartwatches, Oraimo’s sale has something for everyone—whether you’re shopping for yourself or getting gifts ahead of the holiday season. And since these are limited-time offers, these gadgets are going fast—so it’s time to make your move!

Oraimo FreePods 3C ENC Calling Noise Cancellation True Wireless Earbuds

Turn your audio game up a notch with these noise-cancelling earbuds from Oraimo. These earbuds are designed for ultimate comfort with their dual in-ear and half-in-ear modes to suit your preference. Made with 4-mic ENC technology, it ensures your calls are crystal-clear. It’s perfect for people with busy, on-the-go lifestyles. It also has a powerful bass and 36-hour battery life, meaning you can enjoy your favourite music and podcasts all day long. It can be used with both Android and iPhone devices, and it has a sweat and waterproof protection system.

With its 5 EQ modes, you can listen to music in modes that suit your tastes, such as standard, havy bass, rock, and jazz. Plus, a quick 10-minute charge gives you an extra 140 minutes of playtime, a feature that comes in handy for those last-minute plans. Grab them before they’re gone and enjoy a seamless listening experience on the go. Price: ₦34,889. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia. | Price: ₦27,900. Where To Buy: Shop Oraimo.

Oraimo Traveller 12 Byte 20000mAh 12W Power Bank

If you’re tired of running out of battery, the Oraimo Traveller 12 Byte should be your next purchase. It has a massive 20,000 mAh capacity, which ensures your devices stay powered for hours on end. It also features a large LED power display and 12W fast charging, a great pick for Christmas travellers or heavy phone users who need a reliable power source on hand.

I can’t count how many times I’ve heard someone ask for a Type-C charger in public, but this power bank has a Type-C input and output port, which can be found in only 5% of power banks.

This alone makes it a “hot cake” gadget. It is one of the best deals in Oraimo’s Black Friday sale. Price: ₦13,230. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia | Price: ₦19,500. Where To Buy: Shop Oraimo.

Oraimo Watch 4 Plus 2.01 HD IP68 Smart Watch

Stay connected and track your health with the Oraimo Watch 4 Plus. This smartwatch features a vibrant 2.01-inch HD display and is 1P68 rated. It is water-resistant and suitable for various activities. It tracks essential metrics like heart rate and sleep patterns, helping you stay on top of your health goals.

It also has features like wireless calls, 100+ sport modes, a 7-day battery life, and a quick 3-hour charge time, meaning you'll spend more time enjoying and less time charging.

This smartwatch is ideal for anyone looking to keep fit and stay connected in style. Price: ₦34,011. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia. | Price: ₦32,000. Where To Buy: Shop Oraimo.

Oraimo FreePods 4 Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds

For those who crave undisturbed listening, the Oraimo FreePods 4 is a fantastic pick. It possesses a few more benefits than the Freepods mentioned above. This variant has antibacterial ear tips that are more hygienic and can prevent bacterial infections. These true wireless earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to drown out external noise.

It also has a 4-mic beamforming array with an AI deep neural network algorithm that works together to lessen noise around you so you can have smooth calls.

Offering a secure fit and long battery life, it delivers clear audio with deep bass. Price: ₦41,697. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia. | Price: ₦41,000. Where To Buy: Shop Oraimo.

Oraimo Wireless Soundbar Tilt Stereo Sound 45-Degree Tilt Boost Soundwave

If you want to upgrade your home theatre or even your television’s audio, getting the Oraimo Wireless Soundbar is a good place to start. Its 45-degree tilt design enhances sound projection by allowing sound to bounce off the walls, delivering a richer audio experience for movie nights or dance sessions. It has a battery performance of 2,000 mAh, which will give you at least 12 hours of uninterrupted listening experience.

It is made with sturdy materials, so you can place it in your preferred area, and it’ll take on the look of a home decor piece. Price: ₦52,590. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia. | Price: ₦37,600. Where To Buy: Shop Oraimo.

Oraimo Watch 2 GPS Function Football Heatmap Smart Watch With 133 Training Modes

The Oraimo Watch 2 is the ultimate fitness companion for sports enthusiasts. Equipped with GPS and an impressive 133 training modes, including a football heatmap feature, it’s designed to track performance metrics across various activities. This watch is ideal for athletes or those who love staying active and want accurate performance insights.

With a durable design and advanced tracking capabilities, it’s a great Black Friday buy for fitness-focused individuals. Price: ₦52,860. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia.

Oraimo Rover 12W FM Wireless Speaker

The Oraimo Rover is a compact yet powerful wireless speaker, complete with FM functionality for radio lovers. It has a 12W output that produces clear, balanced sound, making it perfect for small gatherings or personal listening. Its portability and wireless connectivity make it an ideal choice for anyone who enjoys listening to music on the go. It also produces a beat-driven light show with 16.8 million pixel lights to amp up your environment while you listen to your favourite music.

Furthermore, it has a waterproof design, so you won’t be bothered about it getting wet by rain or gentle splashes. Grab yours this Black Friday and enjoy high-quality sound wherever you are. Price: ₦48,150. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia. | Price: ₦48,000. Where To Buy: Shop Oraimo.

Oraimo PowerBox 400 40000mAh 22.5W Power Bank

If you need serious power backup, especially with the National Grid falling nearly every month, the Oraimo PowerBox 400 is a power bank with an impressive 40,000mAh capacity and 22.5W fast charging. It’s perfect for people with multiple devices, and it can provide ample power supply to keep your gadgets running for days.

This high-capacity power bank is one of the standout items in Oraimo’s Black Friday sale and a smart choice for anyone needing a reliable power source. Price: ₦54,000. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia. | Price: ₦46,000. Where To Buy: Shop Oraimo.