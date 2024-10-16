Your No-Stress Guide to Building the Perfect Makeup Starter Kit

The Brows

Every makeup artist can tell you for free that getting that perfect eyebrow is the most important—and complicated—part of the makeup process. But with these five tools, the process can be made much easier:

Brow Pencils

ADVERTISEMENT

https://beautybyad.com/product/browzer/

Price: ₦4,000. Where to Buy: Shop by BeautybyAD.

At just ₦4,000, the Browzers brow pencil by BeautybyAD has been a game changer! The pencil is lightweight enough to deftly manoeuvre through your eyebrow arcs, but also sturdy enough to be crack-proof! The mattifying finish of the pencil also makes it smudge-proof, and keeps those stunning brows on lock all day long!

Concealer

https://www.instagram.com/lagirlnigeria/?g=5

ADVERTISEMENT

Price: ₦2,000-3,500. Where to Buy: Shop L A Girl.

If you are looking to hide any blemishes or imperfections on your skin, Concealer is definitely your best friend, particularly to help shape and lift your brows. It typically comes in either liquid or cream and provides more coverage than foundation typically would. If you have dry to normal skin, liquid concealer is your best bet. However, for oily skin types or anyone who needs more intense camouflage needs, then the cream concealer works better.

The Nigeria L.A Girl “Pro Concealer,” works great and as a girl with oily skin, it's a great starting point if you want to learn about highlighting and contouring. If you prefer liquid concealer, then you can try Hegai & Esther’s “Photo Perfect” concealer, which goes for only ₦4,320.

Brow Brushes

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

This consists of two types, the angled brush and the blending brush to both spread as well as blend your concealer in. For angled brushes, Beauty Kink’s CLASSIC angled brush does just the trick, and only for N3,500 too! For the blending brush, I just tend to stick with old favourites, which is the Zaron Multi-Purpose Brush for N5,720. You can use it for anything- from bronzer to concealer, and even contour!

The Base

All good things in life come with proper preparation beforehand, and your skin is no exception. These products are essential to help prep your skin for the makeup, and there are essentially two kinds - moisturiser and primer.

Moisturizer

This is very important for two main reasons - to smoothen the skin's surface for a more even foundation or concealer application and to hydrate your skin underneath the makeup to look less dull.

ADVERTISEMENT

https://www.myskincaremall.com/product/clean-clear-dual-action-oil-free-moisturiser-100ml/

Price: ₦3,200. Where to Buy: Shop Skincare Mall.

I would recommend using Clean and Clear Dual Action Moisturizer, which is especially great for people with acne. It's lightweight and oil-free designed to hydrate your skin while fighting acne.The moisturizer also smooths and softens your skin, creating an even surface for makeup application.

Primer

A face primer is applied beneath your makeup to ensure a smooth application, enhance longevity, and promote an even skin tone. Many primers also offer additional benefits, such as a luminous glow and extra hydration for your skin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Price: ₦10,500. Where to Buy: Shop Girly Essentials.

Maybelline’s Baby Skin primer has been tested and trusted, and they are the real deal. Ideal for all skin types, this primer not only enhances makeup longevity but also gives your skin a soft, baby-like feel. Perfect for those looking to minimize shine and create a smooth canvas, it’s a must-have for both beginners and pros.

The Face

ADVERTISEMENT

Foundation

Foundation was one of the first makeup products I picked up when I began my makeup journey. These days, you might come across a lot of “no foundation” makeup looks, but if you’re just starting and building your beginner makeup kit, it’s essential to get comfortable with foundation. After all, it’s the foundation of your routine. (Clever pun, right?)

https://zikelcosmetics.com/store/face-category/zikel-even-true-foundation/

Price: ₦5,500. Where to Buy: Shop Zikel.

Just like primer, the kind of foundation you choose will depend on your skin type. We’ll dive deeper into this topic later in the series when I explore the different types of foundations and their finishes. For now, I suggest trying foundations that offer medium coverage. If you know your skin tends to be on the oily side, I recommend looking into foundations that have a matte finish. My go-to is usually Zikel Even True Foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foundation Brushes

https://zikelcosmetics.com/store/accessories-category/zikel-personal-luxe-brush-set-10-pcs/

Price: ₦8,500. Where to Buy: Shop Zikel.

For good and even coverage of the foundation, use the Zikel Personal Luxe Brush Set, which has everything including foundation brushes. Investing in a good foundation brush not only improves your makeup application but also minimizes product wastage!

Loose Setting Powder

ADVERTISEMENT

https://shopmamatega.com/products/041554503036

Price: ₦5,500. Where to Buy: Shop Mama Tega.

For every cream product you use, you’ll need a powder product to set it in place. Setting powder has the effect of mattifying and blurring the look of your makeup while also increasing its longevity. For an affordable drugstore setting powder option I recommend the Maybelline Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder.

As a beginner pro tip, get travel/mini sizes of the more expensive setting powders because it usually takes a very long time to get through them anyway. They’ll come in handy when you travel but also allow you to sample setting powders with greater flexibility.

Bronzer

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Price: ₦12,000. Where to Buy: Shop BeautyKink

I see the powder bronzers as a great way to set my contour. So the key for this is also making sure the product is deeper than your skin tone. For recommendations, I will suggest the GlowGetta Face Kit, which comes in four different colours.

Beauty Blender

https://beautybyad.com/product/beauty-blender/

ADVERTISEMENT

Price: ₦3,000. Where to Buy: Shop Beauty by Ad.

Now that you have all these products together, the next thing is to blend everything together into one uniform shade. I recommend Beauty by Ad’s Beauty Blenders as they are both soft and fluffy while still maintaining a firm grip.

Mascara

https://girlyessentials.com.ng/product/zaron-volumizing-mascara/

Price: ₦6,800. Where to Buy: Shop Girly Essentials.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the finishing touch, I would recommend Zaron Cosmetics Volumizing Mascaras just to give your eyelashes the full definition that they need. It goes for just N6,880.